Convenience without the health cost: What UAE doctors recommend

UAE doctors explain how to keep the ease of modern life while protecting overall health
Dubai: Ordering dinner, driving a short distance, or spending the working day at a desk can make life easier. In the UAE, where food delivery, private transport, and digital services are part of everyday life, convenience has become almost second nature.
Doctors say the problem begins when convenience stops being an occasional shortcut and becomes the default way of eating, moving, and living.
The answer is not to abandon delivery apps, cars, or technology. Instead, residents can make small changes that bring movement, better food choices, and healthier routines back into the day.
Dr. Unni Rajasekharan Nair, consultant internal medicine at Medcare Royal Speciality Hospital, has noted that convenience becomes a health concern when it consistently replaces physical activity and healthier habits.
The consequences can build gradually, contributing to conditions including weight gain, insulin resistance, type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and fatty liver disease.
"With desk-based jobs, driving, and relying on delivery services, some people may go through an entire day with very little purposeful movement. Over time, this can contribute to reduced fitness, muscle weakness, joint discomfort, and poorer cardiovascular health," Nair told Gulf News.
One reason these lifestyle changes can be difficult to recognise is that some of their effects are silent. Nair has bared that people can feel perfectly healthy while blood pressure, blood sugar, or cholesterol levels gradually rise.
There is also a nutritional cost when convenience foods become a daily habit. The same applies to movement. Choosing the car for a short trip or ordering something instead of walking to collect it may appear insignificant, but repeated over weeks and months, these small reductions in activity can add up.
"Good health is not simply about the number on the scales. Energy levels, sleep, muscle strength, cardiovascular fitness, mental wellbeing, and metabolic health are all important."
Regular health checks can help identify problems early, including in people who do not have noticeable symptoms.
For Dr. Syed Naveed Azam, consultant gastroenterologist at RAK Hospital, the growing dependence on delivered and pre-prepared meals has another consequence, a changing digestive health profile.
He has mentioned that gastroenterologists are seeing more young adults and busy professionals with lifestyle-driven digestive problems.
Irregular eating schedules and late-night meals can disrupt normal digestion. Eating late can contribute to delayed gastric emptying and nighttime indigestion, while diets that are low in fibre can make it harder to support a healthy gut microbiome.
Azam has pointed out that home cooking remains an ideal option but acknowledged that it is not always realistic for people with demanding schedules.
His advice is therefore to make smarter choices within the delivery routine rather than trying to eliminate it altogether.
"You can minimise digestive problems by making intentional modifications to your delivery orders. Opt for grilled proteins, chicken and fish, instead of fried. Avoid fried foods and excess carbs and go for fresh salads or cooked vegetables," shared Azam.
Mediterranean-style meals and fish-based Japanese dishes can be better choices than fast food. Sugary drinks and desserts should be limited, while water should remain the main drink throughout the day.
For people who depend heavily on delivery, Azam has recommended keeping simple high-fibre foods at home, including pre-washed greens, cucumbers, and chia seeds, which can be added to ordered meals.
"Maintaining a healthy digestive tract is possible even if you rely heavily on food delivery services. Do not eat at least three hours before sleeping to prevent indigestion and acid reflux."
According to Dr. Murali Krishna Neelakantan, consultant interventional cardiologist at Prime Hospital, the concern is not any single takeaway meal or car journey, but the cumulative effect of repeated choices.
When unhealthy choices are combined with prolonged sitting and limited physical activity, cardiovascular and metabolic risks can rise.
"Over time, excessive convenience can affect not only individuals but also families. Children often adopt the eating, screen-time, and activity patterns they observe at home, allowing unhealthy routines to continue into adulthood," explained Neelakantan.
Residents do not necessarily need to find an extra hour in their day to become more active. He has recommended walking for five to 10 minutes after meals, standing and moving regularly during long periods of work or screen use, taking the stairs when practical, parking farther from an entrance, and walking during suitable phone calls.
The UAE's hot weather can make outdoor exercise difficult, particularly during summer. Indoor options such as malls, indoor tracks, and fitness facilities can provide alternatives.
"Adults should gradually work towards at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity each week. However, people should not be discouraged if they cannot immediately achieve this target, every additional period of movement is valuable."
In addition, Neelakantan has highlighted that technology can support healthier living by using reminders to stand, track daily steps, plan balanced meals, and schedule preventive health checks.
Meanwhile, the doctors' message is not to reject modern life. Instead, they have recommended making convenience more compatible with good health.
For UAE residents, the goal is not to give up the services that make daily life easier, but to use them more thoughtfully, order better, move more, protect sleep, and keep an eye on the health markers that can change long before symptoms appear.
Small choices repeated every day, doctors say, can make a meaningful difference over time.