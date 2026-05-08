Quiet Health Crisis: Daily screen habits and routines reshaping children’s bodies and minds

Dr Kumar sees this play out in everyday behaviour. Many children are staying up late on screens and missing out on restorative sleep. “This can affect growth, concentration, mood, even school performance and mental well-being,” he says.

He points to simple fixes such as a consistent bedtime and avoiding screens before sleep.

Small fixes

Despite the scale of the issue, the solutions remain simple and within reach. Dr Acharya suggests one immediate shift. “Take your child outside for 20 to 30 minutes for physical activity every day,” he says, even if it is after sunset. This single habit supports vitamin D levels, reduces obesity risk, and improves sleep and mental health. He also urges families to replace energy-dense foods with healthier options and build movement into daily life.

Dr Faizal focuses on structure. A consistent routine around meals, activity, and bedtime can stabilise a child’s physical and emotional health. “Implementing screen-free family meals and ensuring at least one hour of active play daily can greatly improve a child’s overall well-being,” he says.

Dr Kumar brings it back to the basics of diet. Cutting down on processed snacks and sugary drinks, and encouraging home-cooked meals with fruits and vegetables, can quickly improve energy levels and digestion. “Even small shifts in diet can have meaningful impact when done consistently,” he says.