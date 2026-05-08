Quiet Health Crisis: Daily screen habits and routines reshaping children’s bodies and minds

Doctors in UAE are seeing the same preventable issues, shaped by daily routines at home
The waiting rooms are not filling up with rare illnesses or dramatic diagnoses. What paediatricians across the UAE are noticing instead is quieter and more consistent. The same set of issues keeps returning, shaped less by disease and more by daily life at home.
Childhood obesity sits at the centre of this shift. Dr Vijay Acharya, Consultant Paediatrician at Burjeel Medical City, points to the numbers driving it. “About 75 per cent of children in the UAE exceed two hours of recreational screen time per day,” he says, adding that among this group, physical activity drops sharply, with nearly 68.8 per cent reporting none at all. The link is direct. Higher screen time is tracking closely with rising overweight and obesity rates.
Dr Mohammed Faizal P, Specialist Paediatrics at Aster Clinic, sees the same picture from a clinical lens. He lists childhood obesity alongside behavioural issues tied to screen use, nutritional deficiencies such as iron and vitamin D deficiency, and even constipation. These are not isolated problems. “Many of these are linked to sedentary lifestyles, irregular meal patterns, processed food consumption, and inadequate physical activity,” he says.
Dr Jai Kumar, Consultant Paediatrician at Zulekha Hospital Sharjah, describes the trend in everyday terms. “What we’re seeing increasingly are health issues that are tied to daily routine at home,” he says. Obesity, poor sleep, constipation, and frequent minor infections are all on the rise. He adds that many behavioural concerns are not rooted in medical conditions but in overstimulation and inconsistent routines.
The concerns deepen when doctors look at how children are spending their time. Early smartphone use stands out. Dr Acharya calls it one of the most alarming shifts. Children as young as eight or nine are showing anxiety, mood instability, sleep disturbances, and social withdrawal. He links this directly to excessive screen time and early exposure to social media.
He also points to a wider pattern. Screens are increasingly replacing active caregiving. “Children are showing behavioural concerns such as hyperactivity, poor socialising skills, tantrums, and inadequate sleep,” he says. These are early signs that can shape long-term emotional and social development if left unaddressed.
Dr Faizal sees a similar dependency forming within households. Screens are often used to entertain or calm children from a very young age. He also flags inconsistent sleep schedules driven by busy routines, and what he describes as the normalisation of picky eating. “While gentle parenting has many positives, lack of boundaries around routines, sleep, and diet can unintentionally affect a child’s physical and emotional development,” he says.
Dr Kumar adds another layer to the concern. Parents are increasingly turning to online information, which can create confusion or delay proper medical care. “A balanced approach to both technology and healthcare is vital,” he says.
Sleep is where many of these habits collide. Poor sleep and high screen exposure are feeding into each other, with clear consequences.
Dr Acharya points to national data. A study of 3,745 UAE school students undertaken by UAE schools in collaboration with the UAE Ministry of Education in the aftermath of Covid-19 found that 40.6 per cent were at risk for PTSD, 23.3 per cent showed symptoms of anxiety, and 17.1 per cent showed symptoms of depression. Poor sleep and digital overload are identified contributors. He adds that long, indoor summers intensify the issue, with children confined to air-conditioned spaces, leading to less movement and rising obesity.
Dr Faizal explains the biological impact. “Inadequate sleep can disrupt growth hormone release, weaken immune response, and impair academic performance,” he says. Screen exposure before bedtime delays sleep, reduces physical activity, and affects language development and social skills in younger children.
Dr Kumar sees this play out in everyday behaviour. Many children are staying up late on screens and missing out on restorative sleep. “This can affect growth, concentration, mood, even school performance and mental well-being,” he says.
He points to simple fixes such as a consistent bedtime and avoiding screens before sleep.
Despite the scale of the issue, the solutions remain simple and within reach. Dr Acharya suggests one immediate shift. “Take your child outside for 20 to 30 minutes for physical activity every day,” he says, even if it is after sunset. This single habit supports vitamin D levels, reduces obesity risk, and improves sleep and mental health. He also urges families to replace energy-dense foods with healthier options and build movement into daily life.
Dr Faizal focuses on structure. A consistent routine around meals, activity, and bedtime can stabilise a child’s physical and emotional health. “Implementing screen-free family meals and ensuring at least one hour of active play daily can greatly improve a child’s overall well-being,” he says.
Dr Kumar brings it back to the basics of diet. Cutting down on processed snacks and sugary drinks, and encouraging home-cooked meals with fruits and vegetables, can quickly improve energy levels and digestion. “Even small shifts in diet can have meaningful impact when done consistently,” he says.