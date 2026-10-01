International Coffee Day: Abu Dhabi’s baristas share the stories, craft and culture behind your daily coffee

Before the UAE, he worked with coffee in Egypt, though not the kind he makes now. Here, he said, coffee is a necessity, and that is exactly what he came looking for five years ago. He sees it as a craft you can only master through training, and the UAE is the place to do it. He has worked with coffee ever since, and it was at his current café that he learned the techniques, including the different shapes and pictures you can make out of milk foam.