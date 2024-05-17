Sharjah: The 24th edition of the annual Sir Bu Nair Festival kicks off on Friday (May 17, 2024) and will continue until May 18, with distinguished participation from several government and private sector institutions in Sharjah.
The festival, organised by the Environment and Protected Areas Authority in Sharjah (EPAA), includes a range of fun competitions and activities, tours, and diverse events encompassing workshops, heritage sessions, and an accompanying exhibition, highlighting the environmental, touristic, and cultural value and status of the Sir Bu Nair Reserve.
Declared a nature reserve by a Government decree, Sir Bu Nair Island is one of the most important breeding grounds for the endangered hawksbill turtle and features on the International Union for Conservation of Nature list.
The enchanting island is home to the sooty seagulls (Abu Sannin) and other terns who make thousands of nests in its red soil.
Sharjah has strict laws in place to protect all living creatures on the island. Sir Bu Nair is rich in rare green sea turtles, deer, hedgehogs and reptiles, forming a perfect nature reserve away from human interference. The island has also recorded the discovery of the red coat fish.
Participants include the Sharjah Police General Command, Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, Sharjah Media Council, Sharjah Government Media Bureau, Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, Sharjah General Directorate of Civil Defence, Sharjah Sports Council, in addition to Sharjah International Marine Sports Club.
Private sector participation
Various government and private entities are offering their support and sponsorship to ensure the festival is conducted at the highest level including the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, Sharjah Coop, Sharjah Driving Institute and Zulal Water.
It aims to strengthen the connection of successive generations with their environment and heritage, educate island visitors about the importance of adhering to regulatory statutes and guidelines for preserving the island’s ecosystems, and encourage them to engage in wise activities to protect and preserve its biological diversity.