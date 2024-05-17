Sir Bu Nair island

Area: 13 square kilometres



Declared a nature reserve by a Government decree, Sir Bu Nair Island is one of the most important breeding grounds for the endangered hawksbill turtle and features on the International Union for Conservation of Nature list.



The enchanting island is home to the sooty seagulls (Abu Sannin) and other terns who make thousands of nests in its red soil.



Sharjah has strict laws in place to protect all living creatures on the island. Sir Bu Nair is rich in rare green sea turtles, deer, hedgehogs and reptiles, forming a perfect nature reserve away from human interference. The island has also recorded the discovery of the red coat fish.