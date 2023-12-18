Dubai: The 27th edition of the 30-foot Al Maktoum Cup traditional rowing race, an important feature on the 2023-24 Dubai International Marine Club season, will host its final round on Saturday.
The race, which will be held in Dubai Water Canal along the Al Jaddaf Walk near the Dubai Creek Wildlife Sanctuary, holds great importance in bringing together the sport that has a rich history and has helped in reviving the heritage of the UAE and the people of the Arabian Gulf region. The competition reaches its final round with the conclusion of the Dubai Championship. The race was first organised by the Dubai International Marine Club in the 1997-1998 season.
The upcoming race, covering a race distance of 2.3km with a stunning view of the Burj Khalifa skyline, Business Bay, and the facade of Dubai Harbour Creek, will bring together up to 300 rowers on board in more than 30 boats, who will compete for the title in two categories. The local class is dedicated to the top 20 elite boats in Dubai (UAE), and the open class for participants from the GCC countries, government, and national institutions.
Winners of first two rounds
The organising committee at the Dubai International Marine Club has begun preparations for the success of the event, which is set to become one of the biggest festivities for traditional sports, in coordination with success partners from government departments and national institutions.
In the current season, the Dubai International Marine Club successfully organised the first two rounds. The first round, saw Al Asifa 36 (Local Class) and KHK 54 (Open Class) emerge victorious, while the second round went to Atlas 39 (Local Class) and Shabab Sohar 22 (Open Class).