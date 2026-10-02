Race to Dubai leader Patrick Reed set for DP World Tour Championship

Patrick Reed confirms DP World Tour Championship place as he targets Race to Dubai title
Dubai: Major winner Patrick Reed has secured his spot at the DP World Tour Championship, which will take place at Jumeirah Golf Estates from November 12-15, as he looks to cap his season as Race to Dubai leader by claiming the Harry Vardon Trophy.
The American has been at the top of the Race to Dubai Rankings Delivered by DP World for more than seven months after moving into first place in February following a strong start to the campaign.
Reed began the year in impressive fashion, winning the Hero Dubai Desert Classic in January by four shots to claim his fourth DP World Tour title. The 2018 Masters champion followed that success two weeks later by winning the Qatar Masters by two strokes, taking his tally to five DP World Tour victories.
The 36-year-old, currently ranked No. 29 in the world, could now become just the second American to finish as European Number One.
Collin Morikawa was the first to achieve the feat in 2021, when he also became the first American to win the DP World Tour Championship.
Reed will return to the Earth course for the eighth time when the season-ending tournament gets underway next month.
Reed will return to the Earth course for the eighth time when the season-ending tournament gets underway next month.
“I’ve played the DP World Tour Championship a bunch of times over the years, so I know the golf course pretty well and what it takes to get it done there.
“There are some really good players behind me, and that’s what makes the DP World Tour so competitive. You know you’re going to have to play well right to the end.”
Reed faces competition at the top of the standings from three-time DP World Tour Championship winner Rory McIlroy, who successfully defended his Masters title in April and is chasing an eighth Race to Dubai crown.
A victory for McIlroy would see him match Colin Montgomerie's record of eight European Number One titles.
Eugenio Chacarra, 2026 US PGA Championship winner Aaron Rai and Open Champion Ryan Fox currently make up the remainder of the top five, with the Race to Dubai title set to go down to the wire.
The DP World Tour Championship, now entering its 18th edition, remains one of Dubai's major sporting and social occasions.
Fans can attend for free on Thursday, November 12, provided they pre-register, while General Admission tickets for Friday through Sunday start from AED 160. Children aged 17 and under can attend free of charge throughout the four days, although tickets must still be registered in advance. Discounted General Admission tickets are also available for groups of eight or more.
The 1st Tee Experience will return after making its debut last year, offering fans with General Admission tickets a dedicated viewing area overlooking the opening tee, as well as complimentary refreshments.
Fans can also upgrade their experience with Ticket+, which includes access to The Greatest Bar on Earth overlooking the 17th green, or opt for one of two premium viewing experiences around the closing holes.
The Championship Chalet, located on the 18th green, provides a front-row view of the final stages of each round, alongside five-star catering, free-flowing drinks and access to a dedicated viewing platform on the first tee.
Meanwhile, the Earth Lounge on the 16th green offers a more relaxed setting, with food available throughout the day and free-flowing afternoon drinks.
Off the course, the Championship Village will provide entertainment for fans of all ages, with children's zones, complimentary golf lessons, trick-shot displays, big screens and a range of sports activities.
Ladies Day will take place on Saturday, followed by Family Day on Sunday.
Fans can register for free Thursday admission and view the full range of ticket options and premium experiences at dpwtc.com.