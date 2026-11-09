Throwback moments and love-filled messages mark Arhaan's 24th birthday celebration
Dubai: For Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan, their son Arhaan may be 24 today, but he will always remain their little boy. The former couple marked his birthday with emotional messages, nostalgic childhood photographs and heartfelt expressions of love.
Malaika took to Instagram to celebrate the special day, sharing a collection of adorable throwback pictures capturing Arhaan's journey from a little boy to a young adult.
One photo features a younger Malaika posing with her son, while the others offer glimpses of his childhood and precious family moments. She also shared a picture of a birthday cake and a more recent selfie with Arhaan.
Alongside the photographs, the actress penned a loving message, writing, "Ain't no mountain high enuf to climb ….. my baby boy happy birthday. Love you the mostest @iamarhaankhan."
Arhaan's father, actor-producer Arbaaz Khan, also made the occasion special with an emotional birthday tribute.
Sharing a heartwarming photograph of himself kissing Arhaan on the cheek, Arbaaz reflected on 24 years of fatherhood and how proud he is of the young man his son has become.
"Happy 24th Birthday, Arhaan. 24 years of loving you, 24 years of being proud of you, and a lifetime of standing by you," he wrote.
Arhaan's father, actor-producer Arbaaz Khan, also made the occasion special with an emotional birthday tribute.
Sharing a heartwarming photograph of himself kissing Arhaan on the cheek, Arbaaz reflected on 24 years of fatherhood and how proud he is of the young man his son has become.
"Happy 24th Birthday, Arhaan. 24 years of loving you, 24 years of being proud of you, and a lifetime of standing by you," he wrote.
The actor went on to express how much fatherhood means to him, describing it as one of life's most beautiful roles.
"Today, as I see you growing into a mature, confident and wonderful young man, my heart is filled with pride and gratitude," he added.
Arbaaz also shared his hopes for his son's future, encouraging him to dream big, stay humble and believe in himself.
"Always remember that no matter how old you get, you will forever be my little boy. Proud to be your father. Love you always," he wrote.
Arhaan is Malaika and Arbaaz's son. The couple married in 1998 and separated in 2017. Despite going their separate ways, they have continued to share parenting responsibilities and remain present in their son's life.
Their birthday messages offered fans a glimpse of the special bond both parents share with Arhaan.