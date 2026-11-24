The series also stars Sanam Saeed, Ahad Raza Mir, Iqra Aziz among others
Netflix is making its first move into Pakistani original programming, and it is bringing some of the country's best-known faces with it. Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, adapted from Farhat Ishtiaq's bestselling Urdu novel, premieres on December 4 with Fawad Khan heading an ensemble that also includes Mahira Khan, Sanam Saeed, Ahad Raza Mir, Iqra Aziz, Hania Aamir and Hamza Ali Abbasi.
A love story that spans generations
Momina Duraid directs and produces the drama, which looks at love, damaged relationships and recovery. At its centre are Sikandar Sheheryar, a Harvard law student carrying deep emotional wounds, and Liza, a gifted artist with a troubled history. The two meet in Italy, and their relationship takes them through romance, loss, family tension and personal struggle.
Netflix released first-look posters alongside a tagline that sets out the show's scope: "Three generations, 6 love stories, and one question: Is the love we carry in our hearts enough?" The English title is All The Love Our Hearts Carry.
Familiar on-screen pairings
The casting brings back partnerships audiences already know. Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed first worked together on the hugely popular Zindagi Gulzar Hai and teamed up again for the series Barzakh. Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan became one of Pakistani television's best-loved couples in Humsafar, and they appeared together again in The Legend of Maula Jatt.
Fawad Khan's career so far
The Netflix series is the latest step in a career that has moved between music, television and film, and between Pakistan and international audiences.
Music: Before he became an actor, Khan was the lead vocalist of the rock band Entity Paradigm.
Film debut: His first film was Shoaib Mansoor's Khuda Kay Liye (2007).
Television breakthrough: Humsafar (2011), in which he played Ashar, made him a household name. He followed it with Zindagi Gulzar Hai (2012–13) as Zaroon, a role that built him a large fan base across South Asia. Other TV credits include Dastaan and Ullu Baraye Farokht Nahi.
Bollywood: He made his Hindi film debut opposite Sonam Kapoor in Khoobsurat (2014), which won him the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. He followed it with Shakun Batra's family drama Kapoor & Sons (2016) and an extended cameo in Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016). In 2025 he returned to Hindi cinema with Abir Gulaal, opposite Vaani Kapoor.
Hollywood: He reached a global audience with a guest role in Marvel's Ms. Marvel (2022) on Disney+.
Box office: The Legend of Maula Jatt (2022), in which he played the title role, is widely reported to be the highest-grossing Pakistani film ever.
Streaming: In 2024 he reunited with Sanam Saeed for the supernatural drama Barzakh.