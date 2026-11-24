Music: Before he became an actor, Khan was the lead vocalist of the rock band Entity Paradigm.

Film debut: His first film was Shoaib Mansoor's Khuda Kay Liye (2007).

Television breakthrough: Humsafar (2011), in which he played Ashar, made him a household name. He followed it with Zindagi Gulzar Hai (2012–13) as Zaroon, a role that built him a large fan base across South Asia. Other TV credits include Dastaan and Ullu Baraye Farokht Nahi.

Bollywood: He made his Hindi film debut opposite Sonam Kapoor in Khoobsurat (2014), which won him the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. He followed it with Shakun Batra's family drama Kapoor & Sons (2016) and an extended cameo in Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016). In 2025 he returned to Hindi cinema with Abir Gulaal, opposite Vaani Kapoor.

Hollywood: He reached a global audience with a guest role in Marvel's Ms. Marvel (2022) on Disney+.

Box office: The Legend of Maula Jatt (2022), in which he played the title role, is widely reported to be the highest-grossing Pakistani film ever.