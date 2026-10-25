Love is Blind, Habibi season 2: Who's in the pods, who hosts and when it's on Netflix

Rym Saidi and Wissam Braidy host as 27 Arab singles look for love on Netflix from Nov 12
Dubai: Netflix has released the trailer for season two of Love is Blind, Habibi, the Arabic edition of its dating reality series, ahead of the new season's global launch on November 12.
The 10-episode season follows a new group of singles from across the Arab world who date without seeing each other. They must decide whether to get engaged before they ever meet face to face.
When: Thursday, November 12
Where: Netflix
The trailer follows the participants through the show's familiar stages, from first conversations in the pods to the moment couples meet in person.
According to Netflix, the season asks whether the bonds formed in the pods can hold up against physical attraction, family expectations, cultural traditions and pressure from the outside world.
Season two has new hosts. Tunisian model and presenter Rym Saidi and her husband, Lebanese television presenter Wissam Braidy, take over from season one's hosts, Khaled Saqer and Elham Ali.
The new season has 27 participants, 14 women and 13 men, up from 20 in the first season. They come from 12 countries: Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria and Tunisia.
According to The National, Lebanon has the largest group, with six participants, followed by Egypt with five and Morocco with four.
Several cast members are based in the UAE. They include Nawras Kurdi, 39, a Syrian who founded a paddle boarding and kayaking company, and Lebanese dietitian Zeinab Shaaban, 32, who co-founded a UAE jewellery brand.
Bahraini participant Hayat, 30, runs a clothing brand in the UAE. Egyptian Alia El Rahmany, 30, and Algerian Rania Mansour, 29, are both based in Dubai.
The cast ranges in age from 25 to 45. The youngest is Ranouna Essafi, a Tunisian head of recruitment and content creator who splits her time between the UAE and Saudi Arabia. The oldest are Kuwaiti chemical engineer Omran Quli and Iraqi participant Faris, both 45.
Love is Blind, Habibi premiered in October 2024 and was later nominated for an International Emmy.
Its first season featured 20 singles from countries including Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Syria, Morocco, Tunisia, Jordan and Iraq, most of whom live and work in the UAE. Scenes were filmed in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Lebanon.
Only one couple, Safa and Mohammad, married. They were still together at the reunion, and in September 2025 they announced they were expecting their first child.
The other pairings did not last:
Dounia and Chafic got engaged after the show but confirmed in 2025 that they had split.
Asma and Khatab broke up after a short time dating outside the show.
Hajar and Simo, and Nour and Mido, split during the retreat.
Karma and Ammar ended their engagement before the wedding.
As in other editions of Love is Blind, participants talk to each other from separate pods without seeing each other. Couples who get engaged meet for the first time after the proposal. They then go on a retreat and return to everyday life before deciding whether to marry.
The Arabic edition also brings family into the process, with participants weighing their parents' views and cultural expectations alongside their own feelings.
All 10 episodes of Love is Blind, Habibi season two will be available to stream on Netflix from November 12.