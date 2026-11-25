Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo is the first Pakistani original Netflix series
Drama, rage, yearning, angst, pomp and spectacle: Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo promises all of it. Fawad Khan opens the trailer musing charmingly about love and closes it on a far more intense note: "A crazy kind of ishq... it's called junoon." In between lie devious secrets that threaten to bring it all crashing down.
Then there's the casting. If one reunion makes for a good show, two might make for appointment viewing. The Netflix series pairs Fawad not just with Mahira Khan, his Humsafar co-star, but also with Sanam Saeed, his leading lady from Zindagi Gulzar Hai. With the trailer now out, fans have until December 4 to decide which pairing they're more excited about.
The series has been a long time coming. Netflix announced it more than three years ago as its first original from Pakistan, and the finished product reads like a who's who of the country's screen talent.
For many viewers, Fawad and Sanam will always be Zaroon Junaid and Kashaf Murtaza. Zindagi Gulzar Hai turned the duo into a fan-favourite pairing on both sides of the border. They shared the screen again in Barzakh, alongside Salman Saeed and Eman Suleman, and the new series adds another chapter to that partnership.
Mahira and Fawad bring a following of their own. Humsafar made them one of Pakistani television's most celebrated couples, and they have since reunited in The Legend of Maula Jatt and the 2025 romance Neelofar.
Fans hoping for a single central romance should adjust expectations. The trailer sets up six relationships across three generations, with the story moving between Pakistan and Europe, including Rome.
Anchoring the drama is Sikandar (Ahad Raza Mir), a Rome-based Pakistani lawyer with a Harvard degree. He is plagued by sleepless nights and nightmares after a traumatic event. His world shifts when he crosses paths with Liza (Iqra Aziz), an artist carrying family baggage of her own.
Their story is just one thread in a wider tapestry about love, loss, family pressure and forgiveness. Glimpses of the other couples suggest each is wrestling with conflicts and choices that will shape where they end up.
The cast also includes Hamza Ali Abbasi, Bilal Ashraf, Maya Ali, Hania Aamir, Khushaal Khan, Nadia Jamil, Omair Rana and Samina Ahmed.
The show adapts Farhat Ishtiaq's Urdu novel of the same name. It began life as a serial in Khawateen Digest in 2009 and came out as a book in 2013. Momina Duraid directs and produces under her banner, Momina Duraid Films, with filming spread across Pakistan, Italy and the United Kingdom.
Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo premieres on Netflix on December 4.