Netflix confirms Russell Brand documentary after comedian's rape and sexual assault convictions

Netflix announced the documentary 'Russell Brand: Open Secret' on Instagram
The controversial life of tainted comedian Russell Brand will soon be a Netflix documentary. The project comes days after Brand was found guilty and sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for raping and sexually assaulting women.
In victim impact statements read to the court, the woman raped by Brand said she felt her trauma was “never-ending”, while one of his sexual assault victims said she felt like “damaged goods”, according to The Telegraph.
The Netflix project was referenced during the trial, after Mark Pinheiro, a former friend of Brand, said he had been approached by a producer about the Netflix show, according to a report by deadline.
Netflix is also under scrutiny after refusing to pull a stand-up show, Re:Birth, in which he reportedly brags about his personal life. However, it confirmed that the title will no longer be automatically recommended or actively promoted to subscribers, but it will remain available.
The show can be found, however, by searching for “British stand-up comedy”. A Netflix source said “We prioritize choice and control for our members: the freedom to watch what, how and when you want, with recommendations and ratings to inform those choices”, according to Deadline.
Brand’s downfall began with a media investigation. The case traces back to a 2023 joint investigation by The Sunday Times and Channel 4's Dispatches documentary "Russell Brand: In Plain Sight," which ignited a Metropolitan Police investigation.
The jury did not accept every allegation. Brand faced seven charges before Southwark Crown Court and was ultimately convicted of four out of seven serious sexual offence, reports Watchmojo.
The police interviewed more than 100 witnesses, gathered over 400 statements and reviewed more than 1,400 documents, according to the report.
Brand however, continued to maintain that his encounters were consensual and his lawyers questioned their reliability.
Netflix and its taste for turning controversies into documentaries isn’t something new. The streamer has built its reputation by commercialising true-crime stories, including Jeffrey Epstein, the Menendez brothers, Jodi Hilderbrandt, the list goes on.
Whether the documentary is a reckoning or one more cash-in on a high-profile scandal may depend on how it is made. A film that centres the women who came forward, and examines how a powerful figure went unchallenged for so long, could raise questions for the public. Until Netflix makes it official, the release date, format, and who takes part still remain unknown.