GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 30°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Russell Brand found guilty of rape and three sexual assaults

Russell Brand convicted of rape and sexual assaults spanning two decades

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
British comedian and actor Russell Brand.
British comedian and actor Russell Brand.
AFP

British actor and comedian Russell Brand has been found guilty of rape and three counts of sexual assault following a trial at London's Southwark Crown Court over allegations involving four women.

The 51-year-old was convicted on Thursday of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault relating to incidents dating back more than 20 years. He was acquitted of two other rape charges and one count of attempted indecent assault.

Judge Joel Bennathan said Brand would be sentenced on Monday. Police took him into custody after the verdict.

During the trial, prosecutor Riel Karmy-Jones accused Brand of exploiting women, describing him as calculating and manipulative.

The jury, comprising eight men and four women, deliberated for more than eight hours over two days before reaching its verdict.

Brand's defence team questioned why the women had taken years to report the alleged incidents to police, arguing that their accounts were influenced by a 2023 documentary featuring allegations against him.

Brand told the court that the criminal proceedings had taken a devastating toll on his personal life and family. He also said friends and colleagues had abandoned him following the allegations.

His wife, Laura, appeared as a character witness during the trial.

Brand rose to prominence in the early 2000s through stand-up comedy, television presenting and his BBC radio show. He later appeared in Hollywood films including 'Forgetting Sarah Marshall' and 'Get Him to the Greek'. He was briefly married to pop star Katy Perry.

In recent years, he moved away from mainstream entertainment and built a substantial online following through videos covering wellness, conspiracy theories and his religious beliefs.

With inputs from Agencies

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Man says mistook snoring for consent in UK rape trial

Man says mistook snoring for consent in UK rape trial

2m read
Comedian and actor Russell Brand is reflected in a car window as he leaves Southwark Crown Court in London, Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, where he is charged with counts of rape and sexual assault against six women.(AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Jury begins deliberating at Russell Brand's trial

2m read
Images found on phone of UK man who drugged, raped wife

Images found on phone of UK man who drugged, raped wife

2m read
British Orchard Nursery launches 42nd branch

British Orchard Nursery launches 42nd branch

3m read