Russell Brand convicted of rape and sexual assaults spanning two decades
British actor and comedian Russell Brand has been found guilty of rape and three counts of sexual assault following a trial at London's Southwark Crown Court over allegations involving four women.
The 51-year-old was convicted on Thursday of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault relating to incidents dating back more than 20 years. He was acquitted of two other rape charges and one count of attempted indecent assault.
Judge Joel Bennathan said Brand would be sentenced on Monday. Police took him into custody after the verdict.
During the trial, prosecutor Riel Karmy-Jones accused Brand of exploiting women, describing him as calculating and manipulative.
The jury, comprising eight men and four women, deliberated for more than eight hours over two days before reaching its verdict.
Brand's defence team questioned why the women had taken years to report the alleged incidents to police, arguing that their accounts were influenced by a 2023 documentary featuring allegations against him.
Brand told the court that the criminal proceedings had taken a devastating toll on his personal life and family. He also said friends and colleagues had abandoned him following the allegations.
His wife, Laura, appeared as a character witness during the trial.
Brand rose to prominence in the early 2000s through stand-up comedy, television presenting and his BBC radio show. He later appeared in Hollywood films including 'Forgetting Sarah Marshall' and 'Get Him to the Greek'. He was briefly married to pop star Katy Perry.
In recent years, he moved away from mainstream entertainment and built a substantial online following through videos covering wellness, conspiracy theories and his religious beliefs.
With inputs from Agencies