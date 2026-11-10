Jemima Goldsmith accuses Russell Brand of violence and coercive control

Goldsmith also responded to recent reports about a 2015 injunction she and Brand jointly obtained against a woman named Szilvia Berki, which barred Berki from harassing them, including by repeating claims that Brand had assaulted her at Goldsmith’s home in 2014. “I was present the whole time he was with her, and I did not see anything untoward, despite the fact that he was later found guilty of sexually assaulting other women and he later physically assaulted me. If I saw any man abuse any woman under any circumstances, I would do my utmost to stop them, without hesitation. The background to this is that [the woman] came to my house for roughly 30 minutes in June 2014, after I booked her to give a massage to Brand. By the time she arrived he had decided he didn’t want a massage and asked her to leave. She was clearly offended."