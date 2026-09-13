Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan is pregnant with baby number two

She announced the news to her fans and followers through a heartfelt Insta post
DUBAI: Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan has officially announced her second pregnancy, sharing the joyful update directly with her global fanbase on social media.
The Humsafar and The Legend of Maula Jatt actress took to Instagram to post a delicate portrait showcasing her baby bump, accompanied by a poignant, faith-filled caption: "We make plans… and then there is Allah's plan."
The update comes nearly three years after the prominent South Asian screen icon married entrepreneur Salim Karim in an intimate ceremony in October 2023. This will be the couple’s first child together. The 41-year-old actress is also mother to a 17-year-old son, Azlan, from her previous marriage to producer Ali Askari.
The heartwarming post immediately drew thousands of congratulatory messages and warm wishes from high-profile film industry colleagues, regional celebrities, and millions of followers worldwide.