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Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan is pregnant with baby number two

She announced the news to her fans and followers through a heartfelt Insta post

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
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Mahira Khan
Mahira Khan
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DUBAI: Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan has officially announced her second pregnancy, sharing the joyful update directly with her global fanbase on social media.

The Humsafar and The Legend of Maula Jatt actress took to Instagram to post a delicate portrait showcasing her baby bump, accompanied by a poignant, faith-filled caption: "We make plans… and then there is Allah's plan."

The update comes nearly three years after the prominent South Asian screen icon married entrepreneur Salim Karim in an intimate ceremony in October 2023. This will be the couple’s first child together. The 41-year-old actress is also mother to a 17-year-old son, Azlan, from her previous marriage to producer Ali Askari.

The heartwarming post immediately drew thousands of congratulatory messages and warm wishes from high-profile film industry colleagues, regional celebrities, and millions of followers worldwide.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
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