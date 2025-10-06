Arbaaz Khan becomes dad again at 58, welcomes baby girl with wife Sshura

Arbaaz was previously married to Malaika Arora, and is father to Arhaan.
Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan and his wife Sshura have welcomed their first child together — a baby girl — on Sunday. The news comes just days after the couple hosted an intimate baby shower with close friends and family, including actor Salman Khan and Arhaan Khan.
This is Arbaaz’s second time embracing fatherhood. He already has a 22-year-old son, Arhaan Khan, from his previous marriage to actress Malaika Arora.
On Sunday, the family’s joy was captured outside PD Hinduja Hospital, where Sshura gave birth. Arbaaz’s brother Sohail Khan and his son Arhaan were spotted visiting the hospital to welcome the newest member of the family.
Arbaaz and Sshura, who tied the knot in December 2023, had kept the pregnancy largely under wraps, never making an official announcement.
Arbaaz was previously married to Malaika Arora. The couple tied the knot in 1998 and welcomed their son Arhaan in 2002. After nearly two decades of marriage, they divorced in 2017.
Following his separation, Arbaaz was in a long-term relationship with Giorgia Andriani before parting ways in 2023. Later that year, he surprised fans by tying the knot with Sshura, a professional makeup artist, marking the start of this new chapter in his life.
