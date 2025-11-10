GOLD/FOREX
Dharmendra is stable and under observation: Team Sunny Deol team slams false death rumours

In a statement, Dharmendra's team has claimed the actor is stable and under observation

Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Dubai: As news of Dharmendra's death on November 10th night spread like wild fire on Twitter and social media, his son's publicity team sent out a statement claiming the actor's condition is stable and under observation.

"Mr Dharmendra is stable and under observation. Furth comments and updates will be shared as available. Kindly don't indulge in spreading false rumours regarding his health," wrote Team Sunny Deol in a statement.

Earlier today, actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ameesha Patel, Aryan Khan, and Riteish Deshmukh were spotted at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, triggering panic among Dharmendra's huge fan base.

Several Twitter accounts and social media posts on Instagram seemed to suggest that the icon was no more. Captions like 'End of an era' were emblazoned on some of the false, unverified claims.

"Request everyone to pray for his speedy recovery and respect the family's right to privacy," added Team Sunny Deol.

Gulf News has a copy of the statement.

