Bollywood star Kajal Aggarwal is alive, slams ‘baseless’ death rumours

Social media was flooded with messages declaring the star had succumbed to fatal injuries

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
2 MIN READ
Kajal Aggarwal addresses rumours of her death
Dubai: Bollywood and South Indian star Kajal Aggarwal has ripped apart false reports claiming she died in a car crash at 40.

On Monday night, social media was flooded with messages declaring the actress had succumbed to fatal injuries. Within hours, Kajal shut it all down.

Calling the hoax “amusing but absolutely untrue,” she wrote on X and Instagram: “I’ve come across some baseless news claiming I was in an accident (and no longer around!) … By the grace of god, I want to assure you all that I am perfectly fine, safe, and doing very well.”

The actress didn’t mince words, urging fans to ignore and stop circulating trashy clickbait. “Let’s focus our energies on positivity and truth instead,” she said.

Why it matters

Death hoaxes aren’t new in the entertainment industry, but they hit hard when aimed at actors with millions of fans. Kajal’s swift response cut short the spiral of panic — a reminder of how quickly misinformation spreads online.

Career check

Kajal has been on a strong run. She appeared in Vishnu Manchu’s mythological drama Kannappa and shared screen space with Salman Khan in Sikandar. Next, she joins Kamal Haasan in Indian 3. Industry chatter also places her in Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious Ramayana, tipped to play Mandodari, Ravana’s wife, though official confirmation is still pending.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
