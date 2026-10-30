Dubai Ride 2026: Salik's variable toll rates on Nov 1 – when Dh6 and Dh4 charges apply

Variable toll charges will apply on Sunday, with different rates based on travel times
Dubai: Motorists driving through Salik toll gates in Dubai on Sunday, November 1, will pay variable toll rates in line with the Dubai Ride cycling event.
The variable pricing schedule sets different charges depending on the time of travel, with peak-hour tolls costing Dh6, low-peak journeys charged Dh4 and late-night off-peak travel free.
The revised rates are part of Salik's variable toll pricing system and will apply on Sunday, November 1.
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has also announced extended Dubai Metro services and designated parking locations to help cyclists and spectators reach the event.
Dubai Ride is part of the opening weekend of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, which runs from October 31 to November 29.
The following variable rates will apply on Sunday:
Peak hours – Dh6: 6am to 10am and 4pm to 8pm.
Low-peak hours – Dh4: 10am to 4pm and 8pm to 1am.
Off-peak hours – Free: 1am to 6am.
A 5 per cent Value Added Tax (VAT) applies to all toll transactions.
Dubai Metro services will begin at 3am on Sunday, earlier than the usual Sunday schedule, allowing participants and spectators to reach the event before the cycling routes open.
The RTA has advised passengers to check their nol Card balance before travelling. The round-trip Metro fare is Dh30, according to the authority.
Cyclists should plan their journeys in advance and allow enough time to reach their registered starting gates.
The RTA has identified three main parking locations for participants:
Dubai World Trade Centre
Dubai Mall
Zabeel
Parking provider Parkin has also highlighted options including City Walk Barrierless Parking, 336AP Trade Centre Second and 335AP Trade Centre First.
Parkonic has suggested additional locations for Dubai Ride, including Dubai Opera, Souk Al Bahar and Emaar Boulevard in Downtown Dubai.
Participants should check parking availability and any applicable terms and conditions before setting off. They should also consider the distance from their chosen parking location to their registered starting gate, as parking close to individual gates may be limited.
Dubai Ride returns on Sunday, November 1, with Sheikh Zayed Road transformed into a cycling route taking participants past some of the city's best-known landmarks.
Key details:
Date: Sunday, November 1, 2026
Location: Sheikh Zayed Road and Downtown Dubai
Route opening: 6.15am
Latest start time: 7.30am
Route closure: 8am
Entry: Free, but registration is compulsory
Motorists should plan their journeys ahead of time, check road closure announcements and allow extra travel time around the event route.