Salik announces revised Dubai toll rates for Sunday, November 15

Dubai motorists face adjusted toll rates during triathlon weekend
Dubai: Motorists driving through Salik toll gates on Sunday, November 15, will pay variable toll rates as the city hosts the Dubai T100 Triathlon.
Salik announced the revised rates in a post on its official Instagram account.
Sundays in Dubai normally have a flat toll rate of Dh4 per crossing, or Dh4.20 including VAT, with no separate peak and off-peak periods. This Sunday, variable pricing will apply instead, and motorists will pay a higher rate during the morning rush.
From 6am to 10am, motorists will pay the peak rate of Dh6 per crossing. Salik’s post lists the evening peak period, from 4pm to 8pm, at Dh4, lower than the Dh6 usually charged during weekday evening peak hours.
During the low-peak hours, from 10am to 4pm and from 8pm to 1am, the toll will be Dh4. Crossings between 1am and 6am will remain free.
Salik also said that 5 per cent VAT applies to all toll transactions. With VAT, a Dh6 crossing costs Dh6.30 and a Dh4 crossing costs Dh4.20.
Under the regular schedule from Monday to Saturday, motorists pay Dh6 during the morning and evening peak hours, from 6am to 10am and from 4pm to 8pm, and Dh4 during low-peak hours. Salik moved to this variable pricing system on January 31, 2025, replacing the earlier flat rate of Dh4 per crossing at all times.
Salik has made similar changes for other major events in the city. Earlier this month, variable toll rates applied on Sunday, November 1, during Dubai Ride, when Sheikh Zayed Road became a cycling route. Dubai Ride was part of the opening weekend of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, which runs until November 29. Motorists planning to drive on Sunday morning are advised to check the timings before they set out.