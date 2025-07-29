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When are Salik gates free in Dubai? Toll timings, explained

Some Salik gates follow a rule that can help you avoid paying twice

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
3 MIN READ
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Salik is not always Dh4 or Dh6, some gates are free during specific hours. Learn how Dubai’s toll system works and when you can drive without paying.
Salik is not always Dh4 or Dh6, some gates are free during specific hours. Learn how Dubai’s toll system works and when you can drive without paying.
Bloomberg

Dubai: If you’re driving in Dubai and hoping to avoid toll charges, the good news is that Salik does offer free hours but they’re limited. While Salik gates are not entirely free at any point in the day, certain off-peak windows allow motorists to pass through without being charged.

Here’s everything you need to know about when tolls apply, Salik's variable toll pricing and timings and which gates have special rules.

When are Salik gates free?

Salik is not free on public holidays or weekends by default, but off-peak hours offer windows where certain toll gates do not charge any fee.

Monday to Saturday

  • Peak hours: 6am – 10am, 4pm – 8pm → Dh6

  • Low-peak hours: 10am – 4pm, 8pm – 1am → Dh4

  • Off-peak (free): 1am – 6am → No charges

Sundays

  • Flat rate: Dh4 throughout the day

  • Free window: 1am – 6am
    (Note: Variable rates may still apply on public holidays and event days)

During Ramadan

  • Peak hours: 9am – 5pm → AED 6

  • Low-peak hours: 7am – 9am, 5pm – 2am → AED 4

  • Off-peak (free): 2am – 7am

Toll charges still apply on public holidays unless otherwise announced.

One-hour rule: How to avoid double charges

If your route takes you through Al Safa or Al Mamzar gates, there is a helpful rule in place to avoid being charged more than once within a short timeframe.

  • Al Mamzar North and South: If you pass through both gates (or vice versa) in the same direction within one hour, you will be charged only once.

  • Al Safa North and South: The same rule applies - one charge only within an hour when moving in the same direction.

  • Al Mamzar to Al Safa (or vice versa): If you drive through either gate and then pass the other in the same direction within one hour, you will also be charged just once.

This rule is especially useful for commuters using highways with closely located toll points.

What Is Salik?

Salik is Dubai’s electronic toll system used on key highways and major roads. Unlike traditional toll booths,

Salik uses Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology to detect your vehicle and deduct toll charges from your prepaid account as you drive through a toll gate. There is no need to stop or slow down, just drive normally.

To use Salik, you must:

1.   Purchase a Salik tag and attach it to your vehicle’s windshield.

2.   Activate your tag and link it to your Salik account.

3.   Maintain balance in your account to cover toll charges.

4.   Drive through a toll gate - the fee is deducted automatically using RFID technology.

Salik gate locations across Dubai

There are currently 10 active Salik gates across major routes:

  1. Al Safa North – Sheikh Zayed Road

  2. Al Safa South – Sheikh Zayed Road

  3. Al Barsha – Sheikh Zayed Road

  4. Business Bay Crossing – Al Khail Road

  5. Al Garhoud Bridge – Sheikh Rashid Road

  6. Al Maktoum Bridge – Umm Hurair Road

  7. Al Mamzar North – Al Ittihad Road

  8. Al Mamzar South – Al Ittihad Road

  9. Airport Tunnel – Beirut Street

  10. Jebel Ali – Sheikh Zayed Road

Zainab HusainFeatures Writer
Zainab was born and raised in the UAE and proudly calls herself a Dubai kid. She oversees the Living in UAE section, where she writes stories that matter to people across the country, covering laws, rules, and everyday changes that impact residents, and breaking them down to make life easier for those living here. She also dabbles in other beats, diving into human interest pieces that highlight the diverse stories of people in the UAE, and occasionally writing about mental health with a focus on real voices and lived experiences.
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