Dubai: If you’re driving in Dubai and hoping to avoid toll charges, the good news is that Salik does offer free hours but they’re limited. While Salik gates are not entirely free at any point in the day, certain off-peak windows allow motorists to pass through without being charged.

Al Mamzar to Al Safa (or vice versa) : If you drive through either gate and then pass the other in the same direction within one hour , you will also be charged just once .

Al Mamzar North and South : If you pass through both gates (or vice versa) in the same direction within one hour , you will be charged only once .

If your route takes you through Al Safa or Al Mamzar gates, there is a helpful rule in place to avoid being charged more than once within a short timeframe.

Salik uses Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology to detect your vehicle and deduct toll charges from your prepaid account as you drive through a toll gate. There is no need to stop or slow down, just drive normally.

Zainab was born and raised in the UAE and proudly calls herself a Dubai kid. She oversees the Living in UAE section, where she writes stories that matter to people across the country, covering laws, rules, and everyday changes that impact residents, and breaking them down to make life easier for those living here. She also dabbles in other beats, diving into human interest pieces that highlight the diverse stories of people in the UAE, and occasionally writing about mental health with a focus on real voices and lived experiences.