Some Salik gates follow a rule that can help you avoid paying twice
Dubai: If you’re driving in Dubai and hoping to avoid toll charges, the good news is that Salik does offer free hours but they’re limited. While Salik gates are not entirely free at any point in the day, certain off-peak windows allow motorists to pass through without being charged.
Here’s everything you need to know about when tolls apply, Salik's variable toll pricing and timings and which gates have special rules.
Salik is not free on public holidays or weekends by default, but off-peak hours offer windows where certain toll gates do not charge any fee.
Monday to Saturday
Peak hours: 6am – 10am, 4pm – 8pm → Dh6
Low-peak hours: 10am – 4pm, 8pm – 1am → Dh4
Off-peak (free): 1am – 6am → No charges
Sundays
Flat rate: Dh4 throughout the day
Free window: 1am – 6am
(Note: Variable rates may still apply on public holidays and event days)
During Ramadan
Peak hours: 9am – 5pm → AED 6
Low-peak hours: 7am – 9am, 5pm – 2am → AED 4
Off-peak (free): 2am – 7am
Toll charges still apply on public holidays unless otherwise announced.
Starting from June 2026, a five per cent Value Added Tax (VAT) has been implemented on all toll fees.
If your route takes you through Al Safa or Al Mamzar gates, there is a helpful rule in place to avoid being charged more than once within a short timeframe.
Al Mamzar North and South: If you pass through both gates (or vice versa) in the same direction within one hour, you will be charged only once.
Al Safa North and South: The same rule applies - one charge only within an hour when moving in the same direction.
Al Mamzar to Al Safa (or vice versa): If you drive through either gate and then pass the other in the same direction within one hour, you will also be charged just once.
This rule is especially useful for commuters using highways with closely located toll points.
Salik is Dubai’s electronic toll system used on key highways and major roads. Unlike traditional toll booths,
Salik uses Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology to detect your vehicle and deduct toll charges from your prepaid account as you drive through a toll gate. There is no need to stop or slow down, just drive normally.
To use Salik, you must:
1. Purchase a Salik tag and attach it to your vehicle’s windshield.
2. Activate your tag and link it to your Salik account.
3. Maintain balance in your account to cover toll charges.
4. Drive through a toll gate - the fee is deducted automatically using RFID technology.
There are currently 10 active Salik gates across major routes:
Al Safa North – Sheikh Zayed Road
Al Safa South – Sheikh Zayed Road
Al Barsha – Sheikh Zayed Road
Business Bay Crossing – Al Khail Road
Al Garhoud Bridge – Sheikh Rashid Road
Al Maktoum Bridge – Umm Hurair Road
Al Mamzar North – Al Ittihad Road
Al Mamzar South – Al Ittihad Road
Airport Tunnel – Beirut Street
Jebel Ali – Sheikh Zayed Road