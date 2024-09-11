Dubai: Whether you want to avoid traffic or plan on visiting Dubai Mall, a Salik tag on your car is essential if you drive in Dubai. But did you know that when you install a Salik tag on your car, you need to make sure you don’t make a mistake that might make the car unreadable?

Here are three simple mistakes that you should avoid making when installing a tag:

• Don’t remove the tag after installing it, this may damage it.

• Don’t transfer the tag from one car to another, the Salik tag should be used on one car only.

• Don’t cut or fold your tag, this will damage it and prevent it from being read.

Where is the right place to place the Salik tag?

According to Salik, the right place for the Salik tag is in the top centre of your windscreen. You need to position your tag approximately one centimetre below your rearview mirror.

In case you have a vehicle with a metallic or metallised windshield, the best position to place Salik tag is on the dotted area of your windshield and in case you have a vehicle with a windshield that has a darker tinted area, place the tag on the lighter area and not on the tinted one.

When you get a new Salik tag, detailed instructions are provided in the envelope that you receive.

What if I get a new car?

If you get a new car, remember that you will be required to purchase a new Salik tag. If you have more than one car, multiple tags can be linked to your account, as they come under your traffic file, and can be managed through your Salik account, either through the Smart Salik app (available for Apple and Android phones) or the website – salik.ae.

What to do if your Salik tag gets damaged