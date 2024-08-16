Dubai: If you are planning a day out at Dubai Mall with family or friends, there is a lot to look forward to - shopping, catching a movie, and exploring the Dubai Aquarium or the iconic fountains. But, with so much to do, you might easily lose track of time and find yourself racking up parking fees.

In July, Dubai Mall, in collaboration with Salik, introduced a paid parking system, which allows four hours of free parking on weekdays and six hours on weekends, after which you need to pay for parking. While this offers plenty of time to enjoy the mall, you may exceed the free hours without realising it.

If you want to avoid paying for parking, there are some alternatives that you can opt for.

You can still get free parking in Dubai Mall

Zabeel and Fountain Views parking: These areas offer complimentary parking, making them ideal for longer visits.

Use public transportation

1. Dubai Metro

One of the most convenient ways to reach Dubai Mall is via the Dubai Metro. The nearest station is Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall Station, connected to the mall by the Metro Link Bridge — a fully air-conditioned glass tunnel offering views of Downtown Dubai.

The bridge is open from 10am to 12am Monday to Wednesday, and 10am to 1am Thursday to Saturday.

If you do not want to take a 10- to 15-minute walk, you can instead take a feeder bus from the Metro station and reach the Dubai Mall entrance. When you are in the Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall Metro Station, follow the signs for Dubai Mall Metro Bus Stop 2. From there, you will be able to take the F13 bus to Dubai Mall.

2. Dubai public taxi

Taxis are readily available at Dubai Mall. You can hail one from locations such as P3 Zabeel Exit, P3 Cinema Parking near The Village, and P4 Fashion Avenue Parking.

3. Careem and Uber

For those using ride-hailing services like Careem or Uber, there are designated pick-up and drop-off points for your convenience. There is also a special queue for People of Determination and Senior Citizens.

Look for the pick-up points at The Village and P4 Fashion Avenue Expansion Entrance, and drop-off points at the Waterfront Promenade and Fashion Avenue Expansion – Boulevard Level.

While booking through the app, you will be guided to the appropriate taxi pick-up point. Also, when you are at the mall, follow the signs for taxi pick up and drop off which are placed all over the mall.

4. Public bus

Dubai Mall is serviced by two bus routes, with buses arriving every 16 minutes. Route 27 connects the Gold Souq bus station to the mall, while Route 29 links the Ghubaiba bus station. Both buses drop passengers off at the tourist area near the Grand Drive Entrance on the Lower Ground Floor.

5. Intercity bus

Ras Al Khaimah is the only emirate offering a direct intercity bus service to Dubai Mall. The Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority (RAKTA) provides two round trips on weekends, making it easy to visit Dubai’s premier shopping destination.

Cost

• Dh30 for a one-way trip.

• Dh60 for a round trip.

• Free for children under the age of three.

Bus schedule and timings - The bus service is only available on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Timings: