1. What happens if a person exits the parking lot before the free hours are over, and re-enters shortly after that?

“When any vehicle enters the paid parking zone, its number plate is captured by the cameras. The Salik system then processes this image to identify the number plate and its linked account, recording the entry time. Once the vehicle exits, its number plate is scanned again and the parking fee, calculated based on the elapsed time since entry, is deducted from the user’s Salik account,” Al Haddad said.

“Visitors re-entering the mall after an interval of two hours would be considered a new entry and would be eligible again for free hours. For those exiting and then entering within two hours of exit, it will be considered as continuation of the previous parking and would be charged accordingly as per the slabs defined by Dubai Mall,” he added.

Al Haddad also clarified other aspects of the paid parking system, including the areas where it will be applicable and how motorists will be charged.

Which parking areas of Dubai Mall will it be applicable in?

“Our barrier-free parking management system will come into effect at Dubai Mall’s parking zones, starting July 1, 2024. Salik parking management system will be applicable across Fashion Parking, Grand Parking and Cinema Parking,” Al Haddad said.

How long will it take for the amount to be deducted from my Salik account?

“The amount will be automatically deducted from the visitor’s Salik account once the visitor exits the parking facility. Parking fees will be charged to the visitor based on the business rules defined by Dubai Mall,” he said.

If the motorist’s account is low on credit, will late recharge penalties be applied?

“To use Dubai mall parking facilities, the user needs to have an activated Salik account with sufficient balance. If the user has insufficient balance, the pending parking fees will be deducted once the user’s Salik account is topped up,” he said.

What are the parking charges that will be applied?

Monday to Thursday

0-4 hours: no charges will be applied

4-5 hours: Dh20

5-6 hours: Dh60

6-7 hours: Dh80

7-8 hours: Dh100

8-12 hours: Dh200

12-24 hours: Dh500

Over 24 hours: Dh1,000

Friday, Saturday and Sunday