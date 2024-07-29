Dubai: If you just bought a car in Dubai, is it necessary to buy a Salik tag to put it on your car’s windshield? Or can the amount be deducted automatically from your account when you use a Salik toll gate? A Gulf News reader wrote in asking this question.

He wrote: “I have just bought a second-hand car, and my Salik tag is on my old car. The new car is now under my name, and I wanted to know if I need to purchase another Salik tag to put on the car or if the toll fees can automatically be deducted from my account, as the car is under my traffic file. The mechanic who helped me check the car I bought, informed me that it is not necessary. Is that correct? Will I be able to use Salik gates and Dubai Mall parking without having to put a new tag on my windscreen? Please help.”

Gulf News raised the reader’s query with Salik, which provided the following statement: “Please note that if you purchase a used vehicle, you must remove any old Salik tag from the vehicle’s windshield if there was any. And you have to purchase, activate, and install a new Salik tag on your vehicle before passing under any of the toll gates or using Dubai Mall parking. Failure to do so will result in fines.”

Fines for using Salik gate without an active tag

When you pass through a Salik toll gate with no registered Salik tag on your vehicle and no tag is purchased and registered within 10 business days after the toll trip, the following penalties are imposed:

• Dh200 the first time you pass.

• Dh200 the second time you pass.

• Dh400 each subsequent time you pass.

There is a maximum of one violation per day.

How to purchase a Salik tag

You can buy a Salik tag either through Salik’s website – salik.ae, or at any of the petrol stations in the emirate.

The cost for the tag is Dh100 if you buy it at a petrol station. If you pay for it online, you will need to pay an additional fee of Dh20 for the delivery charges.

Cost

• Dh50 for the Salik tag.

• Dh50 for the prepaid toll balance added to your Salik account upon tag activation.

Total: Dh100

Additional delivery charges of Dh20 apply for online purchases.

How to activate your Salik tag

You would then need to activate the Salik tag. When you purchase the tag, you will receive it in a blue envelope, in which you will also see a QR code which you can scan to activate the tag through the Salik website – salik.ae

You can also complete the activation process through any of the following platforms:

1. Smart Salik smartphone application, available for Apple and Android devices.

2. Dubai Drive smartphone application, available for Apple, Android and Huawei devices.

3. DubaiNow smartphone application, available for Apple and Android devices.

Things you need to activate your Salik tag You will need the following to activate a Salik tag online:

• Salik tag number and key – this will be printed on the back of your Salik tag.

• Your mobile phone number – this number will be used for all Salik communication.

• Traffic Code (T.C.) number (for UAE registered vehicles only) – this is found on your vehicle registration card.