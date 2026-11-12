Emirati powerboat racer Ahmad Al Fahim takes on Dubai T100

Ahmad Al Fahim prepares for his third Dubai T100 Triathlon on November 15.
Dubai: Victory Team powerboat racer Ahmad Al Fahim is set to compete in his third Dubai T100 Triathlon on Sunday November 15, tackling the full 100km distance for the second consecutive year.
The challenge features a 2km swim, an 80km cycling course and an 18km run, putting Al Fahim through the same test as the world's leading professional athletes.
Al Fahim became part of Dubai's Victory Team in 2018, securing victories in the F4 class before making his F1H2O World Championship debut in 2023. His triathlon journey began in 2015, with qualification for the IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship following in 2017. He also represented the UAE at the 2018 Asian Games.
Outside of competition, Al Fahim works as Head of Strategy and Talent Development at Dubai Sports Council.
He said: “I’m really excited to take part in Dubai T100 for the third time, especially as the race is held here in Dubai and gives us the opportunity to compete alongside athletes from around the world.
“For me, taking part is not just about achieving a result. It is about continuing to challenge myself and improve my performance. Most importantly, it is an opportunity to represent the UAE with pride at a major international sporting event.”
Al Fahim's return to triathlon has not been straightforward, with injuries forcing him away from certain disciplines at different stages of his career.
A fractured hip in 2020 prevented him from running, before a shoulder fracture later disrupted his return to swimming.
“In between, I became focused on cycling and did a lot of road racing, but then I slowed down because the potential of crashing is high,” he said. “I’m racing for Victory in Formula One and there is no room for mistakes, so I can’t risk it. I went back to triathlon because it’s safer when it comes to racing. I started slowly and now I’m picking it up more. This is my third year back.”
He initially competed in the Sprint category at the inaugural Dubai T100 in 2024 before taking on the full 100km distance for the first time last year.
Al Fahim's weekly training schedule involves rotating between swimming, cycling and running, with sessions lasting between one and two hours each day. His weekend routine includes longer endurance workouts of between three and four hours.
“Sport is no longer just a hobby or something I do to compete in championships. It has become a way of life that I cannot imagine being without,” he said.
“I always try to manage my time between work and my sporting commitments, making sure I practise at least one of the three disciplines almost every day, whether swimming, running or cycling. The length of each session may vary depending on my schedule, but what matters most is consistency and never giving up.”
Victory Team claimed the F1H2O Teams’ World Championship for the first time in 2025 and currently lead the standings ahead of the season's final round in Sharjah from December 18-20.
Al Fahim believes his experience in powerboat racing and triathlon complement one another, particularly when it comes to physical conditioning and mental preparation.
“There is a strong connection between the two sports in terms of physical and mental preparation,” said Al Fahim. “Formula 1 powerboat racing requires intense concentration and the ability to withstand significant physical demands throughout a race. Triathlon training helps me maintain my fitness and endurance, which has a positive impact on my performance with Victory Team. I believe the two sports complement each other.”
This year's Dubai T100 takes place during the 10th edition of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, the city's annual 30x30 initiative, which runs from October 31 to November 29.
Al Fahim hopes his participation will encourage more people to make exercise part of their everyday lives, regardless of their professional or personal commitments.
“The message I always want to share is that sport is for everyone. Work commitments and everyday responsibilities should never become barriers to staying active,” said Al Fahim.
“I have my government job and my commitments with Victory Team, yet I still make sure to set aside time for regular training. Not everyone needs to compete in long-distance races, but what matters is finding an activity that suits them, getting started and making movement and exercise part of their daily routine.”
Those wanting to experience the event for themselves can also take part in the Sprint distance, featuring a 750m swim, 20km bike and 5km run, or the new Olympic distance, comprising a 1.5km swim, 40km bike and 10km run.
Both categories offer relay options for teams of friends, families and colleagues. All individual distances have sold out, with only a limited number of Sprint relay places remaining at t100triathlon.com/dubai/participate.