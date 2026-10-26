World Triathlon Women’s Cup returns to Dubai

Elite and amateur athletes unite for women’s sport at Al Mamzar Beach Park
Dubai: The World Triathlon Women’s Cup will return to Dubai on December 6, bringing elite international athletes and amateur competitors together at Al Mamzar Beach Park for a day dedicated to women’s sport.
Entries are now open for the event, which will feature races for women of all abilities, from first-time triathletes to professionals. It is the second World Triathlon Women’s Cup to be held globally and the only event of its kind dedicated entirely to women.
Organised by Dubai Sports Council in partnership with World Triathlon and the UAE Triathlon Federation, the event aims to encourage greater female participation in sport.
“The World Triathlon Women’s Cup is about far more than one day of racing,” said Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council. “We want it to be a lasting platform for women’s sport, inspiring more women and girls to take part.”
Participants aged 18 and above can choose between two amateur distances. The Super Sprint comprises a 400m swim, 10km bike ride and 2.5km run, while the Sprint features a 750m swim, 20km cycle and 5km run. Both can be completed individually or in relay teams of up to three.
The elite race will cover the Sprint distance, with the winner earning 500 Olympic Ranking points. The field will be announced closer to the event.
Debbie Alexander, Vice President of World Triathlon, said the event allows women attempting their first triathlon to compete alongside elite athletes at the same venue.
A separate Emirati category will recognise the top three finishers in both individual and team competitions.
Early-bird entry costs Dh240 for individuals and Dh480 for relay teams until November 13. Fees rise to Dh300 and Dh600 respectively from November 14.
The event village will open on December 5, with family activities, wellness sessions and discussions on nutrition and mental wellbeing planned across the weekend.