World Triathlon Women’s Cup returns to Dubai

Participants aged 18 and above can choose between two amateur distances. The Super Sprint comprises a 400m swim, 10km bike ride and 2.5km run, while the Sprint features a 750m swim, 20km cycle and 5km run. Both can be completed individually or in relay teams of up to three.

“The World Triathlon Women’s Cup is about far more than one day of racing,” said Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council. “We want it to be a lasting platform for women’s sport, inspiring more women and girls to take part.”

Entries are now open for the event, which will feature races for women of all abilities, from first-time triathletes to professionals. It is the second World Triathlon Women’s Cup to be held globally and the only event of its kind dedicated entirely to women.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.