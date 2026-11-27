Asked how his involvement with the team came about, Pogba admitted it was an unexpected opportunity.

The French World Cup winner was joined by co-founder and head of creative, Omar Almaeena and co-founder and head of operations, Safwan Modir as they watched a livestream of one of Al Haboob's camels competing in a race.

Speaking exclusively to Gulf News at a media roundtable event, Pogba opened up about his involvement in the team and explained why the traditional sport caught his attention.

Dubai: Paul Pogba may be best known for his achievements on the football pitch, but the former Manchester United and Juventus midfielder is now taking an interest in a very different sport after becoming a shareholder and ambassador for Saudi camel racing team Al Haboob.

The animals also feature in Islamic tradition, with camels mentioned in the Quran as signs of God's creation. Their importance extends beyond sport, representing a longstanding connection between people, their faith and their heritage.

Camel racing has deep cultural roots across the Arabian Peninsula and holds particular significance in the heritage of Saudi Arabia and the wider Gulf region. Camels have historically been essential to life in the desert, providing transportation, food and livelihoods for communities.

"When they came to me about the team, I found it really interesting, to learn what camels mean to us Muslims, it interested me."

"So camel racing is something that comes outside the box so it matches my personality perfectly."

"I was always a player who thought outside the box, I wanted to do things differently," he said.

The former Manchester United midfielder also believes his personality is also a natural fit for a sport that is perhaps not the first thing people would associate with a global football superstar.

Pogba is himself a practicing Muslim, having reportedly converted to Islam in 2012. His interest in the cultural and religious significance of camels therefore played a part in his decision to become involved with Al Haboob.

However, his influence extended beyond football, with his colourful personality, distinctive hairstyles and fashion choices making him one of the sport's most recognisable characters.

Pogba enjoyed a glittering football career, winning four Serie A titles with Juventus before returning to Manchester United in a then-world-record £89 million transfer in 2016. He also lifted the Europa League and League Cup at Old Trafford before helping France win the 2018 World Cup, scoring in the final against Croatia.

"We want more people talking about the sport, it's extremely fascinating so I think overtime it will come."

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.