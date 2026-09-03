Good things could be happening for the club as they started the 2026-27 season with a 2-0 win against For Gentos FC. However, it could get much better if Benzema, and other stars do accept Shelvey and club’s open invite

Jason Puncheon, the co-owner of Arabian Falcons, has warned the players how most former Premier League players lose their spark while sitting on the sideline. Sporting Director Harry Agombar and team captain Ravel Morrison are also urging everyone to join them.

Now stuck in the second division, Shelvey urges all big names like Benzema and Pogba to come and play for the club. The invite also mentions the benefits of living in Dubai such as “tax free earnings and a five-star lifestyle”. Along with the manager, other members from the management are also personally inviting the free agents.

“Don’t sit on the sidelines. Come and show what you’ve got over in Dubai,” Shelvey writes in the letter to all football stars currently out of contracts. While the club currently competes in third tier of UAE, it does have a taste of winning. During their debut season in the 2023-24 UAE Third Division League, Arabian Falcons won the league without losing a single game.

“Come and Train, live and play in Dubai, with no long-term commitment required,” read the press release. Founded in 2023, Falcons are currently managed by former Liverpool and Newcastle United player Jonjo Shelvey. The midfielder joined the Dubai based club in 2025 and become the manager of the club following his retirement earlier this year.

Arabian Falcons, who currently compete in UAE’s Second Division League, have offered an open invite to all top free agents to join the club. Along with Benzema, the list also includes Paul Pogba, Jadon Sancho, Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez, Philipe Coutinho, Jamie Vardy and others.

Benzema’s future in football remains uncertain as many reports have suggested retirement for the striker. While the transfer deadline for many may have ended earlier this week, the 38-year-old has received a fresh offer from another club in the middle east.

Dubai: The transfer deadline has surpassed yet the future of some of the notable names remains unknown. Football icons who have accomplished several honors across Europe currently remain without the club.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.