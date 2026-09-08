‘Alhamdulillah for everything’: Benzema shares photo from Makkah as football future remains unclear

Gratitude in Makkah as free agent Benzema considers offers for his next chapter
Karim Benzema has shared a simple message from Makkah at an interesting moment in his football career.
The former Real Madrid striker shared a picture of himself performing Umrah at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, wearing ihram, alongside the words: “Alhamdulillah for everything...”
It is actually a phrase Benzema has used very recently.
When his departure from Al Hilal was confirmed on August 31, the Frenchman ended his farewell message to the Saudi club with the same words: “Alhamdulillah for everything.”
That is the big question.
The 38 year old is currently without a club after Al Hilal and Benzema mutually agreed to terminate his contract, bringing his stay with the Saudi side to an end after only around six months.
It was a short but productive spell. Benzema scored 10 goals and provided five assists in 16 appearances across all competitions, while also winning the King's Cup.
Benzema was also linked with an emotional return to Lyon, where he began his professional career. Lyon sporting director Matthieu Louis Jean confirmed there was contact through an intermediary this summer, but said Benzema's contractual situation prevented the move from progressing.
And there has even been an invitation for Benzema to come to Dubai.
UAE Second Division side Arabian Falcons included the former Ballon d'Or winner among a number of high profile free agents they invited to train and play for the club without a long term commitment.
Their manager, former Liverpool and Newcastle midfielder Jonjo Shelvey, had a simple message for the stars still looking for clubs: “Don't sit on the sidelines; come and show what you've got over in Dubai.”
The idea is that players can train, get competitive minutes and then leave when the right opportunity arrives. Benzema was named alongside the likes of Paul Pogba, Raheem Sterling and Jadon Sancho in the invitation.
For now, Benzema's next move remains unclear.
Despite leaving Al Hilal, Benzema still has an ambassadorial agreement with the Saudi Pro League until 2030. Reports say the former Ballon d'Or winner intends to continue playing and is considering his options.
For now, amid all the uncertainty surrounding his football future, Benzema's message from Makkah was a simple one.
“Alhamdulillah for everything...” which simply means "Praise be to Allah" or "Thanks to Allah for everything" and is commonly used to expressed gratutute in Arabic.