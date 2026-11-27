Pogba leaves door open to UAE move as the World Cup winner remains a free agent.
Dubai: Paul Pogba has left the possibility of a move to the UAE open after revealing he has watched football in the country and would not rule out playing there in the future.
The former Manchester United and Juventus midfielder was asked in an exclusive interview with Gulf News, whether he had ever watched a UAE football match and admitted he had taken in a few games previously.
When asked if a move to the UAE was something that interested him, the Frenchman offered an intriguing response.
"The door is always open," Pogba said.
"You never know in football."
The 33-year-old is currently without a club and has been linked with interest from clubs in the UAE, potentially opening the door to another chapter in a career that has taken him to some of the biggest stages in world football.
Pogba began his professional career at Manchester United before making the move to Juventus in 2012, where he established himself as one of Europe's most exciting midfielders.
During his first spell in Turin, he won four consecutive Serie A titles, two Coppa Italia trophies and reached the 2015 Champions League final. His impressive performances earned him a return to Old Trafford in 2016, with United paying a then-world-record transfer fee of around £89 million.
He went on to win the Europa League and League Cup during his second spell at the club, where he also shared the dressing room with Cristiano Ronaldo following the Portuguese forward's return to Manchester in 2021.
However, the most defining moment of Pogba's career came on the international stage.
He was a key member of France's World Cup-winning squad in Russia in 2018, scoring in the 4-2 victory over Croatia in the final as Les Bleus lifted the trophy for the second time in their history.
A potential move to the UAE could also see Pogba reunite with familiar faces.
Former Manchester United youth teammate Ravel Morrison is currently playing for Arabian Falcons in the UAE Second Division. The pair came through the club's youth academy together before pursuing their respective senior careers.
Pogba also has a former Juventus midfield partner in the UAE, with Andrea Pirlo currently managing UAE Pro League side United FC.
Having shared the pitch with Pirlo during their time together in Turin, a move to the Emirates would put Pogba back in familiar company.
Whether a deal materialises remains to be seen, but his comments suggest the possibility of playing in the UAE is certainly not off the table.