“She fights a lot older than her. I support her so much to take her wherever I can to get her the right match and the right fight. You support women in boxing. Can you please help us here too? We need you,” she told Paul.

Saima told Paul that Tijhaan, who competes under the name Tarantula, is among the best female amateur boxers in the UAE in her age category. She also highlighted the challenges of finding suitable opponents and opportunities for her daughter.

The moment came during the press conference for Paul’s upcoming fight featuring his promotion’s boxing stars, including the showdown between Jake Paul and Cedric Doumbe. Tijhaan’s mother, Saima Ajram, asked the American to help develop women’s boxing in the UAE and give her daughter an opportunity to progress in the sport.

She also won her bout at the 2026 UAE National Championships in the Under-15 category, further underlining her potential in the sport. The teenager currently fights in the featherweight division (58kg).

Tijhaan, who is based in Abu Dhabi, has already built an impressive record despite being just 14. She remains unbeaten in amateur boxing, with four victories from four bouts, including a win against an opponent billed as a Muay Thai champion.

He added: “Yeah, let’s do it. We’ll figure out the conversation and see how we can help. But we’re always down to support women’s boxing in any way possible.”

For Tijhaan, the exchange in Dubai could prove to be a significant moment as she looks to take the next step in her boxing journey.

Paul’s response could open an important door for the young Emirati-based boxer. However, the proposed MVP signing will require further discussions, with the American saying both sides would work out how the promotion could support her.

Beyond her results in the ring, Tijhaan has used boxing to raise awareness of causes close to her heart. In October, she competed in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and spoke about the campaign during her post-fight interview. She has also dedicated fights to her late friend Kasey and aims to encourage more young girls to take up boxing.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.