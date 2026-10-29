'Santa Paul is coming': Jake Paul announces Christmas Eve fight in Dubai

Mystery opponent awaits Jake Paul in Dubai's Christmas Eve fight
Jake Paul is coming back to the boxing ring, and this time Dubai will be the stage for his return.
The American boxer and social media star has announced that he will headline a major boxing event in Dubai on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2026.
The announcement was made by Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) on Thursday, October 29, marking Paul's first professional fight in Dubai.
And there is an interesting twist.
His opponent has not been announced yet.
Paul, who holds a professional boxing record of 12 wins and two defeats, will return exactly a year after his much publicised showdown with former heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua in December 2025.
That fight ended with Paul suffering a broken jaw, raising questions about his boxing future.
But the 29 year old insists he is more determined than ever.
"I've spent years proving people wrong, taking risks, and pushing myself against opponents nobody thought I'd face," Paul said.
"Nothing that's happened has changed my belief in myself or what I'm working toward. I'm hungrier than ever."
The announcement is another major boost for Dubai's growing reputation as a destination for international sporting events.
Khalfan Belhoul, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, welcomed Jake Paul's return to the ring, highlighting the emirate's ability to attract some of the biggest names in global sport.
"Dubai continues to strengthen its position as the world's preferred destination for sport, bringing together exceptional athletes, leading promoters and fans from across the globe," Belhoul said.
He added that the collaboration between the Dubai Sports Council, Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism and Most Valuable Promotions would help deliver an event that attracts global attention while reinforcing Dubai's ambitions as a major sporting hub.
Paul also had a cheeky message for boxing fans in Dubai.
"Dubai is a city that thinks big, breaks boundaries, and doesn't believe in limits. That's exactly the kind of place I want to make my comeback," he said.
"We've got plenty of names on the list; let's see who signs the contract. Merry Christmas, Dubai. Santa Paul is coming to town, and somebody's getting knocked out."
MVP confirmed that Paul's opponent and further event details will be announced in the coming weeks.
The event is being organised as part of a cooperation agreement involving the Dubai Sports Council, Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, and MVP.
Paul's previous fights have attracted enormous global audiences, including his November 2024 showdown with Mike Tyson and his December 2025 clash with Joshua.
Now, all eyes will be on who agrees to face him in Dubai.
And with Paul promising a knockout on Christmas Eve, fans can expect plenty of drama before the first punch is even thrown.