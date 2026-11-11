Jake Paul makes his feelings about Dubai crystal clear

The decision to stage the fight on Christmas Eve also gives the organisers an opportunity to attract a global audience during the holiday period, with Paul confident that Dubai will provide the setting for a memorable night.

For Paul, the bout represents an opportunity to return to winning ways after his loss to Joshua, while Doumbe will be looking to make his mark against one of boxing’s most recognisable crossover stars.

Paul and Doumbe are expected to build towards the contest with a press conference in Dubai on November 12, giving local fight fans an opportunity to see the two fighters together ahead of their December meeting.

“There’s no form of entertainment on Christmas Eve. That’s why me and Nakisa have always wanted to do a fight then. And it’s going to be amazing for everyone to tune in, and Dubai is the best place in the world to do it right now,” he added.

The 29-year-old also explained why Christmas Eve has always been an attractive date for the event, revealing that he and Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) CEO Nakisa Bidarian had wanted to stage a fight on the occasion.

“I love Dubai. The fans, they are amazing. It’s such an amazing city, and they’re gonna show out, and it’s gonna be a great Christmas Eve event special, and everyone around the world is gonna be able to tune in while they’re enjoying time with their family,” Paul said.

The fight will mark Paul’s return to the ring following his defeat to former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua in December last year. The YouTuber-turned-boxer will now look to put that setback behind him when he takes on Doumbe on December 24.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.