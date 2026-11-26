Appointment strengthens the University's Actuarial Science expertise
Heriot-Watt University Dubai has appointed Professor Paul Sweeting as Professor of Actuarial Mathematics and Statistics, strengthening its academic expertise in actuarial science, financial risk and investment management.
Currently serving as President of the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries (IFoA), Professor Sweeting brings extensive academic and industry experience spanning enterprise risk management, investment, insurance and pensions. His appointment will strengthen the University's teaching and research capabilities, while helping connect academic learning with the evolving challenges faced by businesses and financial institutions across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and beyond.
The appointment comes at a time when organisations are facing increasingly complex and interconnected risks. Rapid advances in artificial intelligence (AI), rising cybersecurity threats, climate-related challenges and financial volatility are making it more difficult for businesses to anticipate uncertainty and assess its potential impact. Actuarial professionals play an increasingly important role in helping organisations evaluate these risks, inform strategic decisions and build long-term resilience.
Combining mathematics, statistics, economics and data analysis, actuarial expertise extends well beyond traditional roles in insurance and pensions. It is increasingly relevant to investment management, banking, enterprise risk and strategic planning. Across the GCC, economic diversification, expanding financial markets and digital transformation are creating growing demand for professionals with advanced risk-assessment and analytical capabilities.
Recognising this demand, Heriot-Watt University Dubai launched its BSc in Actuarial Data Science in the 2025/26 academic year. The programme combines mathematical and statistical foundations with data analytics, preparing students for careers in actuarial consulting, insurance, investment, banking and enterprise risk management. It is accredited by the UAE Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) through the Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA).
Commenting on his appointment, Professor Paul Sweeting said: “As risks become increasingly interconnected and AI transforms how organisations assess uncertainty, actuarial expertise is becoming essential to sound financial and strategic decision-making. I look forward to bringing my academic and industry experience to Heriot-Watt University Dubai, helping students develop the analytical and data-driven skills needed to address these challenges. The BSc in Actuarial Data Science prepares graduates for diverse career opportunities, including actuarial, risk, investment and data analyst roles across insurance, banking, financial services and consulting.”
Professor John Woodward, Head of the School of Mathematical and Computer Sciences at Heriot-Watt University Dubai, said: “Professor Sweeting brings a valuable combination of academic expertise and extensive industry experience in actuarial science, investment and enterprise risk management. His appointment further strengthens our capabilities in an area of growing importance to the financial services sector and the wider economy. Our BSc in Actuarial Data Science is designed to address this need by equipping students with the knowledge and practical skills to contribute to a rapidly evolving industry. This aligns with the UAE’s ambition to build a competitive, knowledge-based economy, advance innovation and develop the specialised talent needed to support its long-term economic priorities under the We the UAE 2031 vision.”
Admissions for the January and September 2027 intakes are now open. To enrol in the BSc in Actuarial Data Science programme, prospective students can contact the Admissions team at DubaiEnquiries@hw.ac.uk or call +971 4 571 7000 to arrange a one-to-one session with an academic or admissions counsellor.
For the January 2027 intake, eligible applicants from the UAE and GCC may also be considered for the Computing and Mathematics Scholars’ Award, valued at AED 18,000, subject to the award’s terms and conditions.