Professor John Woodward, Head of the School of Mathematical and Computer Sciences at Heriot-Watt University Dubai, said: “Professor Sweeting brings a valuable combination of academic expertise and extensive industry experience in actuarial science, investment and enterprise risk management. His appointment further strengthens our capabilities in an area of growing importance to the financial services sector and the wider economy. Our BSc in Actuarial Data Science is designed to address this need by equipping students with the knowledge and practical skills to contribute to a rapidly evolving industry. This aligns with the UAE’s ambition to build a competitive, knowledge-based economy, advance innovation and develop the specialised talent needed to support its long-term economic priorities under the We the UAE 2031 vision.”