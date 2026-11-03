Why risk management could define the Middle East’s energy future

At the delivery stage, operators need to maintain maximum equipment uptime and ensure safe distribution across pipelines and transport networks. Here, an ecosystem approach is one way to scale industrial transformation. Sharing operational data with internal and external partners delivers the insights needed to spark innovation and growth. Dominion Energy, for example, has been expanding its renewables business as it diversifies its energy mix. To track a constantly changing portfolio of distributed energy production facilities, the company uses a unified asset environment that is created and run automatically. With this end-to-end enterprise visibility, the US energy major identified 42 potential equipment failures in just one year and improved speed to market for environmental data by 50 per cent. Meanwhile, its customers have reduced their own operating risk profiles: access to energy sources and performance data helps them provide proof of regulatory compliance.