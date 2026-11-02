Powering energy through industrial intelligence with AVEVA

How does AVEVA’s approach align with this year’s ADIPEC theme?

As the energy sector evolves to meet growing demand and advance decarbonisation, resilience comes from embracing new ways to improve performance and adapt to change. At ADIPEC, we’ll show how we support the full asset lifecycle, from design and build through to operations, maintenance and optimisation, with energy and emissions in mind from day one. We will present CONNECT, our industrial intelligence platform that brings together engineering, operations and business data together in one trusted place. When combined with AI and predictive analytics, it helps teams identify potential issues early, improve asset reliability and make better use of existing assets. As AVEVA is committed to deliver industrial intelligence for a more resilient energy sector, our approach is particularly aligned with this year’s ADIPEC theme: Energy, Intelligence, impact.

With resilience now at the centre of the energy conversation, how are boardrooms in the region approaching energy differently, and where do digital and industrial intelligence fit in their decisions?

What we’re seeing in boardrooms across the region is that energy is no longer just a cost on the balance sheet. It’s now a strategic stake, and a source of growth. With huge data centres being built and AI pushing electricity demand up, any disruption that hits operations directly hits revenue too. Energy security has become a main topic. Enterprises are now asking how they can get the most out of the assets they already have, without new capex. That’s where industrial intelligence comes in: human expertise and operational data, augmented by AI, helping them avoid unplanned shutdowns, optimise energy and make faster better decisions.

What are the biggest data challenges enterprises must overcome before they can realise meaningful AI-driven outcomes?

The biggest challenge is not a lack of data as enterprises actually have plenty of data. The problem is that it’s scattered and sits in different systems and different formats, often installed by different vendors over many years, so building an AI strategy on top of it becomes very difficult. Before scaling AI, enterprises must consolidate operational and engineering data into a single, trusted source of truth that is clean, contextualised and available at the right time and place. Then there’s governance and people. If operators don’t trust the AI, they won’t use it, and the pilot never goes further.

How data and digital twins keep energy assets reliable when demand and conditions shift?

When demand and conditions shift, operators need to get the most from the assets they already have, reliably and safely. That starts with the data. AVEVA PI System captures operational data, and CONNECT, brings it together with engineering data in one governed environment, giving everyone a single source of truth. Digital twin starts from the design phase and builds up based on operational and maintenance data, thereby allowing any decision to be aligned with the design phase of the asset itself, and teams can test what-if scenarios digitally before touching production. The predictive analytics helps predict any problem before it causes any downtime, and optimisation is done in real-time through process control.

How is AVEVA investing in people, partnerships and local capability across the region to support customers’ digital ambitions and the UAE’s National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031?