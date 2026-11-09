ASRY and Priya Blue unveil the brand identity of ASRY Green Ship Recycling

Launch builds on the strategic partnership between the two companies
The Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard Company (ASRY) and Priya Blue Group have unveiled the brand identity of their joint venture, ASRY Green Ship Recycling, during ADIPEC 2026 in Abu Dhabi.
The launch builds on the strategic partnership between the two companies, which has progressed into active operations with the commencement of its first ship recycling project in the Kingdom of Bahrain. Best Oasis serves as the vessel acquisition and commercial partner for the joint venture.
The joint venture brings together ASRY’s advanced industrial and maritime infrastructure and capabilities with Priya Blue’s decades of experience in the recycling of ships and complex marine assets.
Commenting on the occasion, Dr. Ahmed Al Abri, Chief Executive Officer of ASRY, said: “The brand identity reflects our shared vision with Priya Blue to establish a leading presence in the region’s ship and marine asset recycling sector, where we see significant opportunities for growth. Through ASRY Green Ship Recycling, we aim to build a competitive and sustainable business and attract larger and more diverse projects in the coming period, further strengthening the Kingdom of Bahrain’s position as a regional hub for ship and marine asset recycling in line with the highest standards of safety and sustainability.”
Mr. Gaurav Mehta, Director of Priya Blue Group, said: We are pleased to unveil the brand identity of ASRY Green Ship Recycling and look forward to leveraging our global expertise to advance environmentally responsible recycling practices, reduce environmental impact and support the transition towards a more circular and sustainable maritime industry.