ASRY and Priya Blue unveil the brand identity of ASRY Green Ship Recycling

Commenting on the occasion, Dr. Ahmed Al Abri, Chief Executive Officer of ASRY, said: “The brand identity reflects our shared vision with Priya Blue to establish a leading presence in the region’s ship and marine asset recycling sector, where we see significant opportunities for growth. Through ASRY Green Ship Recycling, we aim to build a competitive and sustainable business and attract larger and more diverse projects in the coming period, further strengthening the Kingdom of Bahrain’s position as a regional hub for ship and marine asset recycling in line with the highest standards of safety and sustainability.”