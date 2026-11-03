ADIPEC President says why the future requires every available energy source

Global partnerships are vital to meeting rising energy needs and reducing emissions
Abu Dhabi: The future of energy cannot depend on a single solution. It must draw on every available resource to meet the growing global demand while moving towards a cleaner and more sustainable world, according to Christopher Hudson, President of dmg events.
Speaking on the sidelines of ADIPEC, held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ANDEC), Hudson argued that the global energy transition should not be viewed as a choice between traditional hydrocarbons and renewable sources, but as a combination of technologies and resources working together to enable progress.
"We've got to look at all forms of energy," Hudson said, emphasising that oil and gas, renewables and emerging technologies will all have a role to play in meeting the world's evolving energy needs.
His comments come as the energy industry faces the dual challenge of supporting rising electricity consumption while reducing emissions. The rapid expansion of artificial intelligence, data centres and other energy-intensive technologies is adding another dimension to that challenge, making reliable and affordable energy increasingly important.
Hudson described artificial intelligence as part of what he sees as a modern-day industrial revolution, with the potential to transform not only how energy is consumed but also how it is produced and managed.
While AI and hyperscale data centres will require significantly more power, he said the technology could also help the energy industry become more efficient by identifying pipeline leaks, optimising infrastructure, reducing waste and cutting emissions.
He pointed to this dual relationship between AI and energy as one of the defining developments shaping the industry's future.
"AI and technology will enable" the development of new energy solutions, he said, referring to the potential of emerging technologies such as nuclear fusion. However, he stressed that the industry cannot rely solely on future breakthroughs and must make effective use of the resources available today.
For Hudson, this means recognising the continuing importance of hydrocarbons alongside the expansion of renewable energy and other lower-emission alternatives.
Hudson questioned the tendency to define the energy transition through a strict distinction between clean and traditional energy sources, arguing that the conversation should instead focus on reducing emissions and improving efficiency.
He noted that moving from coal to natural gas for industrial applications, for example, can represent a reduction in emissions, even if it does not eliminate them entirely.
Different sectors also face different challenges in transitioning to lower-carbon energy. While renewable electricity can support homes and parts of industry, sectors such as aviation, heavy transport and petrochemicals continue to face significant technological and infrastructure limitations.
"There is not one size fits all," he said, pointing to the need for a diverse energy mix that reflects the requirements of different industries.
He also highlighted the UAE's energy landscape, where solar power and nuclear energy contribute to electricity generation, while hydrocarbons continue to support other parts of the industrial and manufacturing value chain.
Beyond the technology itself, Hudson identified collaboration as one of the most significant themes emerging from this year's ADIPEC.
He said no single company or country could independently meet the scale of the world's growing energy requirements, making international partnerships, investment and cooperation increasingly important. “They've got to collaborate. They've got to partner,” he added.
"The energy industry has fundamentally changed because of investment opportunities and how companies are working together," he said.
Hudson added that the private sector would remain instrumental in financing the technologies and infrastructure needed to support the next phase of the energy transition.
He also pointed to the growing intersection between energy and artificial intelligence as a major focus of this year's event, highlighting the need to understand both what AI can deliver for the energy industry and the energy resources required to sustain its growth.
For Hudson, however, the discussion ultimately extends beyond technology, investment and industrial transformation.
He pointed to the millions of people who still lack reliable access to electricity and the communities where children continue to study using basic fuel-powered lamps, arguing that expanding access to energy remains one of the industry's most important responsibilities.
The objective, he said, should be to make energy available to more people and enable improvements in education, healthcare, living standards and economic opportunity.
"We should look at what energy can do for us to enable society and humanity to progress," he said.
As the global industry navigates rising demand, technological disruption and the pressure to reduce emissions, Hudson believes its ability to work across different energy sources and forge new partnerships will be central to what comes next.
In his actual words, “More energy to more people.”
Ultimately, he said the energy industry's responsibility extends beyond meeting today's demand; to creating better opportunities for generations to come.