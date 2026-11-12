BGP showcases advanced geophysical capabilities at ADIPEC 2026

In November 2024, ADNOC announced that it had awarded BGP a new contract to expand what it described as the world’s largest onshore and offshore 3D seismic survey. ADNOC said the contract would support the UAE’s local economy through its In-Country Value (ICV) programme. Publicly available information indicates that BGP has completed 26 onshore seismic projects in the UAE since 2017 and has been recognized by ADNOC as an “Outstanding Contractor.”