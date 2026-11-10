Sheikh Hamdan unveils more than Dh11 billion plan for Dubai's future

The plan will be implemented under the supervision of the Supreme Committee for Urban Planning in Dubai, in coordination with Dubai Municipality, in line with the Dubai Social Agenda 33 and the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan. It will be rolled out in phases, prioritising residential areas for citizens. It includes essential facilities for safety, security, healthcare, education and sports, alongside amenities for senior Emiratis and spaces for family and community activities, improving access to services, meeting the needs of all generations and strengthening family bonds and social cohesion.