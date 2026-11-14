Sachin Tendulkar makes heartfelt wish for Indian youth on Children's Day

“Every child deserves a fair chance to discover what they are capable of. That is why we work with grassroots organisations across communities to bring sport, healthcare, and education closer to children’s everyday lives,” the statement added.

“Being a champion at life has nothing to do with standing on a podium. It is about having the curiosity to learn, the health to stay active, and the self-belief to face whatever comes next,” the foundation said in its Instagram post.

For the batting great, Children’s Day was an opportunity to reiterate a message that has remained central to his work away from cricket: every child should have the support and opportunities needed to fulfil their potential.

The organisation has made a significant contribution through its work in sports, healthcare and education. According to figures published on its official website, more than 1.1 lakh lives have been supported through its initiatives.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.