Sachin Tendulkar makes heartfelt wish for Indian youth on Children's Day

Tendulkar highlights his foundation's efforts to empower underprivileged children
Dubai: Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar shared a heartfelt message for children across India on Children’s Day, urging them to dream big and have the opportunity to turn their ambitions into reality.
The former India captain took to Instagram on Saturday to mark the occasion, highlighting the importance of giving every child access to education, healthcare and sports.
“May every child always have the freedom to dream and the opportunity to make those dreams come true. Happy Children’s Day!” Tendulkar wrote in an Instagram story.
His message was a reaction to a post from the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation, which spoke about the importance of developing children beyond academic and sporting achievements.
“Being a champion at life has nothing to do with standing on a podium. It is about having the curiosity to learn, the health to stay active, and the self-belief to face whatever comes next,” the foundation said in its Instagram post.
It also highlighted its efforts to create opportunities for children from underprivileged backgrounds.
“Every child deserves a fair chance to discover what they are capable of. That is why we work with grassroots organisations across communities to bring sport, healthcare, and education closer to children’s everyday lives,” the statement added.
“Here’s to nurturing confident, healthy, and happy young individuals. Happy Children’s Day!” In the post, the foundation aims to provide access to sports, good health and education to the Indian youth.
Tendulkar and his wife, Dr Anjali Tendulkar, established the foundation in 2019 with a focus on improving the lives of children from disadvantaged communities across India.
The organisation has made a significant contribution through its work in sports, healthcare and education. According to figures published on its official website, more than 1.1 lakh lives have been supported through its initiatives.
Its work has reached more than 23,000 children through sports programmes, while over 43,000 have benefited from healthcare initiatives. Another 47,000-plus students have received support through educational programmes, including scholarships and supplementary learning.
The foundation works with grassroots organisations and non-governmental organisations across the country to deliver these initiatives. Its partnerships cover areas such as medical treatment, nutrition, sports training, digital education and financial assistance for students.
Tendulkar has often spoken about the importance of sport in shaping young people’s lives, believing that its lessons in discipline, teamwork and perseverance extend well beyond the playing field.
For the batting great, Children’s Day was an opportunity to reiterate a message that has remained central to his work away from cricket: every child should have the support and opportunities needed to fulfil their potential.