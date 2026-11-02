Jake Paul’s opponent revealed for Christmas Eve Dubai fight

The American will take on a multi-time kickboxing world champion
Dubai: Jake Paul will return to the boxing ring on Christmas Eve when he takes on former kickboxing world champion Cédric Doumbé at Dubai's Coca-Cola Arena.
The fight, announced by Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), will take place on Thursday December 24, and will mark Paul's first professional boxing appearance in Dubai.
The American, who holds a professional boxing record of 12 wins and two defeats, will face the French combat sports star in an eight-round cruiserweight contest at 200lbs, with both fighters wearing 10-ounce gloves.
Tickets will go on general sale on Sunday November 15, at 12pm UAE time, while registered fans can access a presale from Saturday November 14.
Those who have purchased tickets for PFL Dubai will receive earlier access, with an exclusive presale opening on Friday, November 6.
Ahead of the fight, Paul and Doumbé will come face-to-face at two press conferences, beginning in Paris on November 10 before heading to Dubai on November 12.
Both events will be free for the public to attend.
The Christmas Eve showdown has been organised through a partnership involving MVP, Dubai Sports Council and Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism, as the emirate continues to attract major international sporting events.
Paul has become one of boxing's most commercially successful figures since making his professional debut in 2020.
His November 2024 encounter with Mike Tyson attracted 125 million Live+1 viewers worldwide on Netflix, while his December 2025 clash with former heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua drew 33 million viewers globally, according to figures provided by the promoters.
Speaking ahead of his return to the ring, Paul wasted little time in taking aim at his latest opponent. Jake Paul said:
“Cédric was calling me out two years ago after knocking some dude out in 9 seconds. "Well, now you get your chance. I’m rusty, my jaw is janky and I don’t have kickboxing world titles like you do. But guess what, this is BOXING."
Born in Cameroon and raised in France, Doumbé has established himself as one of Europe's best-known combat sports personalities.
The former two-time GLORY welterweight world champion boasts an impressive kickboxing record of 75 victories, seven defeats and one draw, including 45 knockouts.
After enjoying considerable success in kickboxing, he made the switch to mixed martial arts, where he has recorded six wins and one defeat, with all six victories coming by knockout.
One of his most memorable performances came in September 2023, when he knocked out Jordan Zebo in just nine seconds during his PFL Europe debut in Paris.
The victory took place in front of French football superstar Kylian Mbappé and several of his then-Paris Saint-Germain teammates.
Doumbé, who also holds a 1-0 professional boxing record, will now return to the boxing ring for one of the biggest fights of his career.
Cédric Doumbé said: “Jake Paul calls himself the Problem Child, but he's never faced a problem like me”
The announcement represents another addition to Dubai's growing international sporting calendar and comes as MVP expands its presence globally following its merger with the Professional Fighters League (PFL).
His Excellency Khalfan Belhoul, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, welcomed the announcement and highlighted the city's continued efforts to bring major sporting occasions to the region.
His Excellency Belhoul said: “Dubai continues to strengthen its position as the world’s preferred destination for sport, bringing together exceptional athletes, leading promoters and fans from across the globe.
“Our growing calendar of major international events reflects both the city’s rising stature and thirst in global sport and the confidence organisers place in our ability to deliver outstanding experiences. Welcoming Jake Paul’s return to the ring adds another compelling occasion to that calendar.
“Through our collaboration with the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism and Most Valuable Promotions, we look forward to delivering an event that captures global attention and reinforces Dubai’s ambition to shape the future of sport.”