Spotted: Logan Paul with MoneyKicks in Dubai

He stopped in for a few hours before heading back to Saudi for the Royal Rumble

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
Instagram

Dubai calls out the champions, and the latest to visit our shores was professional wrestler Logan Paul. He was only in the emirate for a short while before heading over to Saudi for a bout. But while he was, he enjoyed the lux welcome at Atlantis The Royal.

He wrote about his trip on an Insta Story, where he explained that he had taken a 14-hour flight before landing in Saudi at 4am and after a two-hour nap jetted off to Dubai.

Apparently, he wanted Pokemon cards, which he got here. Then, he did a workout, had dinner with Emirati YouTuber Rashed Belhasa (also known as MoneyKicks), who put up his own Insta Story calling Paul his brother.

And he was ready to head over to Saudi Arabia – at 1am. Once he got into bed at 4am, he slept for 11 hours!

He says he’s ready for the Royal Rumble!

This is the first year that the WWE Royal Rumble has set foot outside of North America – and stop one is Riyadh. The Rumble, which begins on Jan 31, brings together 30 superstars for a bout that has career defining consequences.

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
