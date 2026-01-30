WWE superstar Gunther ‘excited’ for Royal Rumble in Middle East

WWE superstar Gunther is one of many huge names in action this weekend in Saudi Arabia for the Royal Rumble.

The Austrian wrestler, who holds the longest reign as Intercontinental champion in WWE history is looking forward to what will be his fifth time competing in the Middle East.

“I have always enjoyed it here,” said Gunther. “It’s a very welcoming place, every time I come here it feels like something new is built, they are obviously investing a lot of money into modernising and building it up.

“The reaction of the audience, the atmosphere in the area is always fantastic here and I think as of now Saudi Arabia is probably one of the best crowds that we have.”

The last time Gunther performed in the Middle East was a part of WWE’s King of the Ring event in May 2025 where he won the tournament, advancing his rise as one of the company’s top names.

Gunther reflects on his previous appearance in Saudi with fond memories and is confident he can replicate that success when he returns for the Royal Rumble on Saturday night.

“My favourite match I’ve had in Saudi is definitely the King in the Ring final with Randy (Orton), it was a very big match for my career,” he said.

“Now we’re back here and it’s another great chance for myself to retire another legend and I’m also participating in the Royal Rumble, so I look forward to it.”

It will be a busy night for the former World Heavyweight Champion, as he will compete twice at the King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh.

Gunther will compete in a singles match against AJ Styles first, then enter the Royal Rumble, where 30 superstars enter one by one and the last competitor standing earns the victory.

“As someone who has spent the longest time in the Royal Rumble in WWE history, I’m looking forward to the challenge of fighting twice in one night,” said Gunther.

“It’s another very special challenge for myself and I feel like I thrive in these situations so I’m very excited.”

Gunther cemented his status as one of WWE’s biggest stars when he defeated legend John Cena in December 2025, during Cena’s final in-ring appearance, shocking the entire WWE universe.

Cena is known to many as ‘the face of the WWE’ and holds the record for the most WWE Championships, the most prestigious accolade in pro wrestling.

“The one thing that people will remember about that match is that he gave up to me, and that was something he said he would never do.”

“I was the only one who was in the position of being able to spoil the party for everyone on his final match and I really enjoyed doing that.”

He’s also embracing the chance to retire another legend, with AJ Styles agreeing to step away if Gunther secures the win.

“It’s a great chance for me to retire another legend,” he continued. “I’m very confident about the match, AJ has more to lose than I do, it’s the bet he took so on Saturday we’ll see what happens.”

Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.