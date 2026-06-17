Ben Pringle on UAE football & helping players build a career in the region

Find out how this UAE football star rebuilt his career and aims to help others thrive
Dubai: After a successful career in the English Football League, Ben Pringle took on completely new challenge in the UAE, a decision that has reignited his passion for the game and opened doors to helping players across the globe.
Pringle appeared as a guest on the second episode of ‘The Gulf News World Cup Podcast’.
The now 37-year-old once helped Rotherham United secure back-to-back promotions during a spell that saw him make almost 150 appearances for the club.
Having also represented the likes of Derby County and Fulham during a distinguished career, Pringle felt the time was right for a fresh challenge as he entered the latter stages of his playing days, and that opportunity arrived in Dubai.
Speaking on the move to Dubai, Pringle said: “I just felt like I had my time in the UK, a lot of players when they get older start to drop down the pyramid and I didn’t want that.
“It just got to the point where I wanted something new in life and wanted to challenge myself.”
Pringle made the move to Dubai in 2023, joining Fleetwood United, the UAE-based sister club of the English side.
While adapting to the intense heat and different playing conditions proved challenging at first, he quickly embraced the experience and enjoyed a memorable debut season.
Surrounded by teammates from a wide range of nationalities and footballing backgrounds, Pringle played a key role as Fleetwood United secured promotion from the UAE Second Division League, describing the multicultural environment and fresh challenge as one of the most rewarding chapters of his career.
“I didn’t really know there was a football market here to be honest, I was originally coming to coach but then I found out Fleetwood had a team out here then that was it,” he explained.
“In the first 10 days I felt like retiring because of the weather,” Pringle joked. “We went on to win the league in the 2023/24 season and I absolutely loved it.
“In the UK I felt ready to retire and then I came out here and it was a complete culture change, we had 18 different nationalities in that Fleetwood squad, for me it felt like I was at the start of my career again.”
Since then, Pringle has joined Precision FC, where he has continued to enjoy his football while remaining heavily involved in the UAE game.
Having spent several years in the country, he has witnessed first-hand the growth of football across the Emirates, with standards, facilities and competitiveness improving season after season.
Pringle believes the sport is heading in an exciting direction and is encouraged by the increasing investment and ambition being shown throughout the football pyramid.
He continued: “The game is constantly improving here, the standard of football has gone up across the divisions, and the exposure it’s getting with the arrivals of the likes of Andres Iniesta and Andrea Pirlo, it’s only going one way.
“It feels like we’re only at the beginning and I think there will be a lot more good things to come.”
Alongside playing football, the Englishman launched the UAE Football Network in 2025, a platform designed to help players make the move to the Emirates and build a career in the region.
Drawing on his own experience of playing and living in the UAE, Pringle provides aspiring footballers with access to trial opportunities, introductions to clubs, guidance on visas and relocation, and advice on navigating the country's rapidly growing football landscape.
The initiative aims to create clear pathways for players looking to establish themselves within the UAE game.
“The model of the UAE Football Network is to set up training camps for aspiring UAE footballers, the first camp I did saw 27 players fly in from all over the world,” said Pringle
“I’ve since worked with over 130 players, and we’ve seen up to 20 players sign for clubs in the UAE, for me it’s a great feeling to do this.”