Saif Rubie: Inside the world of football's biggest deals

Dubai: Transfers have become almost as big a talking point in football as the matches themselves. Every summer and winter, fans follow the rumours, speculate over potential signings and wait to see which clubs have secured their next big-name arrival.

But while supporters see the final announcement, the completed medical and the player holding up their new shirt, there is an entire world of negotiations, relationships and behind-the-scenes work that goes into making a transfer happen.

Someone who knows that world better than most is football agent and Dubai resident Saif Rubie, who has spent years working behind the scenes on some high-profile moves in the game.

For Rubie, no two days are necessarily the same, with his role involving constant communication with clubs, players and potential new clients as he looks to identify opportunities across the football landscape.

"It's all about working with clubs and talents that you represent but also identifying potential new targets to work with," he explained.

"There's two transfer windows in football, the summer and winter so you're actively working between windows and seeing what's coming next."

Rubie's journey into football agency began in London, where his previous experience in the city's nightlife and hospitality industry helped him build relationships with some of the biggest names in the sport.

Those connections would eventually open the door to a career in football, with Rubie using his network of established players to make the move into representation.

"Through my previous work I had good relationships with some big players, the likes of Rio Ferdinand and Frank Lampard to mention a few."

"As I got older it made sense for me to become an agent and when I did get my licence I was the youngest agent in the world at the time."

Having built a career around negotiating some of football's biggest moves, Rubie understands better than most that getting a transfer over the line is rarely as straightforward as it might appear from the outside.

While fans might see a transfer announcement as the conclusion of a lengthy rumour, the reality is that an agreement can involve numerous moving parts, with negotiations often continuing right up until the final paperwork is completed.

"People only see the end result, they don't see the blood, sweat and glory of what it takes to get a deal over the line,” said Rubie.

"The reality is a deal is never done until it's signed and it's registered and a lot of things can, and do, go wrong."

"As an agent it's my job to bring everything together, that involves the clubs, the players the medical, everything."

However, one deal that particularly stands out in his career is the move that eventually brought former Senegal international Demba Ba to the Premier League.

For Rubie, it is an example of how an initially difficult situation can ultimately lead to a career-defining opportunity for a player.

"One of the deals which was the hardest to do but resulted in the player having a really successful career in the Premier League was Demba Ba."

"Demba was supposed to move to Stoke City, but he failed his medical and it ended up being the best thing that happened to him.

“He ended up going to West Ham for a much-reduced fee, playing there for six months then moved to Newcastle United on a free transfer and became one of the top goalscorers in the league and then moved on to Chelsea."

Away from the transfer market, Rubie has also established a life in the UAE, having called Dubai home for the past 15 years.

The city has become an increasingly important destination for the international sporting community, attracting athletes, executives, promoters and business figures from across the world. Its accessibility, international connections and lifestyle have helped establish it as a hub that extends well beyond the sporting calendar.

"The accessibility to things here for everyone, not just sports stars, is what makes Dubai so attractive, it's the best place to build connections and relationships which could lead into bigger things."

Rubie has played a role in bringing major sporting events to Dubai and works closely with the Dubai Sports Council as the emirate continues to strengthen its international sporting profile.

"I've been involved in a lot of big sports events here, one of them was the World Sports Summit which brought over some of the biggest names in the world of sport.

From navigating the complexities of Premier League transfers to helping bring major international sporting events to Dubai, Rubie's career has developed well beyond the traditional role of a football agent.

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.