GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT

Paul Seixas signs off stunning year with Japan victory

The young French star finishes ahead of world champion Brandon McNulty in Saitama

Last updated:
AFP
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Decathlon CMA CGM Team's French rider Paul Seixas (C) celebrates winning in the Saitama Criterium race as second place UAE Team Emirates XRG’s US rider Brandon McNulty and third place Uno-X Mobility team's Norwegian rider Torstein Traeen look on in Saitama on November 15, 2026.
Decathlon CMA CGM Team's French rider Paul Seixas (C) celebrates winning in the Saitama Criterium race as second place UAE Team Emirates XRG’s US rider Brandon McNulty and third place Uno-X Mobility team's Norwegian rider Torstein Traeen look on in Saitama on November 15, 2026.
AFP

Saitama, Japan: Cycling prodigy Paul Seixas ended his spectacular breakout year with another win in Japan on Sunday, finishing ahead of world champion Brandon McNulty in the Tour de France's Saitama Criterium.

The 20-year-old Frenchman this year became the youngest winner of the Giro di Lombardia and finished fourth in his debut Tour de France.

He won his first World Tour level events at the week-long Tour of the Basque Country and the Fleche Wallonne one-day classic.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

He topped the podium again in Japan after reeling in American McNulty in another assured performance.

"I'm really satisfied, it ends the season well," said Seixas.

"The strategy was good, it was to attack on lap 14.

"I did it, after that I caught Brandon and that was it."

Seixas, who only turned 20 in September, became the fourth-youngest winner of one of cycling's prestigious Monument one-day classics with his Lombardia victory.

That was more than two years younger than Tour de France king Tadej Pogacar and Olympic champion Remco Evenepoel when they won Liege-Bastogne-Liege in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

When asked how he deals with his new-found fame, he said: "I don't mind".

"I have my own pressure and I deal with it," he said.

McNulty broke clear with a late attack but Seixas hit back to overtake him with just under 3km to go.

Norway's Torstein Traen finished third.

McNulty is ending a season that saw him become the first American in 33 years to win the men's road race world title.

The 28-year-old said "it wasn't to be" after his late attack on Seixas.

"My overall strategy was to save for the last few laps and then try to go a little bit early and surprise them," he said.

"They were a bit stronger, or Paul was."

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Jake Paul and Tijhaan Ajram

Paul agrees to sign 14-year-old UAE national champion

2m read
Jake Paul at the Press Conference

Jake Paul makes his feelings about Dubai crystal clear

2m read
West Indies' Brandon King watches the ball after playing a shot during the fourth day of the first Test against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on October 31, 2026.

West Indies dominate Bangladesh to win first Test

2m read
Asian Games: ‘We just had to give our best’, says Jyothi after India’s gold-winning fight in compound archery

India recreated Asian Games venue, won three golds

2m read