Brazil legend Romario slams Ancelotti, demands urgent change in leadership
Brazil legend Romario has launched another fierce attack on national team coach Carlo Ancelotti, insisting he has every right to criticise the Italian and once again calling for his dismissal.
The war of words between the two began after Brazil's 3-2 friendly defeat to Japan on Saturday, November 14, and has since escalated into a public exchange.
The 1994 World Cup winner was furious with Brazil's performance against Japan and demanded that Ancelotti leave his position.
"Ancelotti, enough is enough! Pack your bags and leave!" Romario wrote on social media.
He acknowledged Ancelotti's remarkable achievements in club football but questioned what the former Real Madrid manager had brought to Brazil.
"Nobody questions your history. You are one of the greatest coaches world football has ever seen, but that was at club level," he said.
Romario also urged Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) president Samir Xaud to act immediately, warning that the national team could not afford to waste more time.
Speaking at a press conference ahead of Brazil's friendly against Singapore, Ancelotti was asked about Romario's criticism.
The Italian remained relatively calm but delivered a pointed response.
"In a democratic country with freedom of speech, everyone is allowed to express their opinion," Ancelotti said.
"He can tell lies, he can tell the truth or talk nonsense."
The Brazil coach then added: "The truth is that Romario talks a lot. A lot. It's his right."
Ancelotti also acknowledged that Brazil had not yet reached the level he expected.
He admitted that his work had not been sufficient and promised to do more to make the national team competitive again.
However, Ancelotti's response did not go down well with Romario.
The former Barcelona striker returned to Instagram on Monday with an even stronger message.
"I want to say this to Ancelotti: I really do talk a lot because, when it comes to the national team, I have the stature, the weight and the authority to speak," Romario wrote.
He insisted that his criticism was not intended to gain followers or popularity.
Romario said he cared deeply about the national team, having represented Brazil for many years and helped the famous yellow shirt earn respect around the world.
He maintained that he still respected Ancelotti for his achievements at club level but was far from impressed with his work with Brazil.
"You haven't added anything new to our football. I'll say it again: ask to leave!"
Romario went a step further, claiming Brazil could find someone capable of doing a better job.
"We'll find another coach who will do a better job than you. And I'm saying this to your face, not through a message, including to the president of the CBF, who is long overdue to fire you."
The public disagreement comes at another difficult moment for Brazil, who are preparing to face Singapore in their final international match of 2026.
Ancelotti, who was sent off against Japan, will not be on the touchline for the match.
With Brazil still struggling to rediscover their former dominance, the pressure on the Italian is growing. And judging by Romario's latest comments, the Brazilian legend has no intention of staying silent.