While Brazil’s 7-1 defeat to Germany in their home World Cup in 2014 may have played a role in waking up their passionate fans to the idea of a footballing giant in decline, the signs were already there even prior to that. The 2006 side under Carlos Alberto Parreira lost to France in the quarters, with many arguing that the shift away from their traditional joyful style towards pragmatism stifled a side that still had in their ranks Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, Kaka and Roberto Carlos.