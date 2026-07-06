Haaland stuns Brazil: Norway dumps five-time champions out of World Cup in historic quarterfinal shock

Towering striker’s stoppage-time heroics cap one of Norway’s greatest wins
Erling Haaland delivered when it mattered most, scoring twice in the closing minutes as Norway pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, defeating Brazil national football team 2-1 on Sunday to book a place in the quarterfinals.
The towering striker turned a tense Round of 16 contest on its head with a dramatic late double at MetLife Stadium, ending Brazil's quest for a record-extending sixth World Cup title and sending Norway into the last eight for the first time in decades.
Brazil appeared poised to force extra time after matching Norway for much of the contest, but Haaland's clinical finishing proved decisive.
The breakthrough came in the 79th minute when the Norway national football team captain rose above Brazil's defense to power home a header, stunning the heavily favored South Americans.
With Brazil throwing players forward in search of an equalizer, Norway struck again deep into stoppage time.
Haaland latched onto a counterattack before unleashing an emphatic finish in the 90th minute, effectively sealing one of the tournament's signature victories.
Brazil managed a late consolation goal, but it came too late to prevent elimination as Norway held firm through the final whistle.
The result continues a remarkable World Cup run for Norway, which had already impressed by defeating Ivory Coast in the Round of 32 before eliminating one of football's traditional powerhouses.
Built around Haaland's goalscoring prowess and disciplined defending, Norway has emerged as one of the tournament's surprise contenders.
For Brazil, the defeat marks another painful World Cup disappointment.
Despite entering the tournament among the favorites and surviving a difficult Round of 32 test against Japan, the Seleção were unable to contain Haaland when it mattered most, extending their wait for a first World Cup triumph since 2002.
Haaland, meanwhile, strengthened his case as one of the stars of the tournament, delivering another match-winning performance after carrying Norway's attack throughout the competition.
His late brace ensured the Scandinavians advanced to the quarterfinals, where they will face the winner of the Round of 16 clash between Mexico and England.
Norway's victory is widely expected to rank among the greatest in the nation's football history, while Brazil's early exit will trigger fresh scrutiny of a squad that arrived in North America with championship expectations.